Connie O’Gara - A great character to be remembered in Glen on Saturday

The playing rules will be under scrutiny like never before this Saturday afternoon in Pairc Na nGael, Glencolmcille, in the Connie O’Gara Memorial tournament game.

A number of notable referees, both official and unofficial, will feature on both sides when a Naomh Columba Over 40s All-Star Selection take on a crack Donegal Referees’ Selection.

The game is timed to throw-in at 3 pm with Four Masters whistler, Lee Jordan, the man in the middle and having the unenviable task of applying the rules.

Among the star studded referees’ selection lined up by local referee, Owen Doherty, are Michael McShane, Kilcar; Andrew Mullin, Killybegs; Eugene McHale, Bundoran and Knockmore, Mayo and Kevin McGinley, Naomh Columba.

The game is in memory of great Naomh Columba stalwart Connie O’Gara, who died suddenly a little under two years ago.

“Connie was a great character and a great clubman and served the club well down the years, first as a player and then as a manager,” said Owen Doherty, one of the organisers of the game, told the Democrat.

“We had hoped to run something last year in his memory, but we found it difficult to fit it in. But we decided we simply have to run something this year and we are all delighted now that it is going ahead.

“We are looking forward to it and all funds raised on the day will go to charity. Connie was such a well liked character in the club it is important we remember him and his contribution to the club.”

The late Connie O’Gara was in his 50s when he passed away and still an active referee having taken up the whistle after a successful playing career with Naomh Columba.

The game is also a charity match and a bucket will be available at the entrance with all funds collected on the day going to White Oaks.

The winning team will receive the Connie O’Gara Memorial Cup, which has been donated by Owen Doherty, and a man of the match award, sponsored by John Joe Doherty, will also be presented on the day.

The game will be followed by food and refreshments in the Glen Head Tavern in Glencolmcille.