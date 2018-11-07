Christopher Mulligan in form as St Catherine’s lift Donegal U-16B crown

Christopher Mulligan will be the toast of St Catherine’s this week following their U-16B Schools’ final win over Moville Community College in Convoy.



St Catherine’s VS…… 0-14

Moville CS …… 0-8



The big midfielder, in a man of the match performance, kicked eight of his team’s 14 points, in their win over the boys from Inishowen.

Mulligan, who set the tone from the off, kicked the ‘opening point and posted two more before half-time as St Catherine’s, under veteran coach John Joe O’Shea and his number two Kevin Martin, led by a point at the break, 0-7 to 0-6.

Jack Boyle, Naoise O’Hagan, Luke Gallagher and Josh Cunningham also hit first half scorers for the winners, who had seven different scorers over the 60 plus minutes.

The first half was a right good contest with Moville, managed by Gaeil Fhanada’s Brendan Callaghan (with Glenswilly’s Barry Molloy as his number two), were more than a match for the boys from the Killybegs nursery.

The teams were level twice in the opening 12 minutes with Mulligan and Martin McCarron, Jack Boyle and Drew McKinney - who had a fine game in the middle of the field for Moville - Mulligan and Ben Miller trading points.

Jack McKenna, with a fine individual point, edged Moville ahead in the middle of the opening half for a 0-5 to 0-4 lead. And the sides were level twice more before Mulligan, with his third point, sent St Catherine’s in one in front at the break.

Mulligan landed three points without response in the opening six minutes of the second period to open up a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage.

The quick points really knocked the wind out of Moville’s sails and Josh Laffan and Alex McBrearty added two more points before Drew McKinney hit Moville’s first of the second period.

That was in the early minutes of the final quarter and Mulligan rounded off the scoring with two more white flags before Brennan Moore posted Moville’s second deep in injury time.

The only downside on what was a good day for St Catherine’s was what looked like a serious knee injury picked up by corner forward Lee Byrne in the closing minutes.



ST CATHERINES VS: KI Briers; Jack Boyle (0-1), Dylan Murphy, Odhran Boyle; Dermot Cunningham, Patrick Dowd; David Melly; Jack Laffan (0-1), Christopher Mulligan (0-8,4f); Naoise O’Hagan (0-1), Luke Gallagher (0-1), Alex McBrearty (0-1); Josh Cunningham (0-1), Jamie Melly, Lee Byrne. Subs: David McCallig for N O’Hagan 39; Bayleigh Moore for Lee Byrne 53 inj.



MOVILLE CC: Odhran McCauley; Andrew Doherty, Ciaran McLaughlin, Conor Canning; Seamus Hartley, Michael Leech, Proinnsias Ferns; Eoghan McLaughlin, Drew McKinney(0-2); Sean McCauley, Oisin Davenport (0-1), Martin McCarron (0-1); Ben Miller (0-2,1f), Peter Grant, Jack McKenna (0-1). Subs: Brennan Moore (0-1) for M McCarron 25; Caolan McKinney for A Doherty 41; Evan Davenport for B Miller 47.



REFEREE: Gerard McHugh (Convoy)