Bonagee United and Letterkenny Rovers handed tough draws

The draw was made on Wednesday for the 3rd round of the FAI New Balance Intermediate Cup and the two surviving teams from Donegal have both handed difficult tests.

Bonagee United will be happy to have been drawn at home, however, they face stiff opposition in the form of Cork side Midleton.

The Munster Senior League side made the journey to Letterkenny at the same stage of the competition last November, but were beaten 3-2 by Letterkenny Rovers.

Meanwhile Rovers will go on their travels to Dublin where they will meet the winners of Pegasus v St. James Gate.

The 3rd round ties will be played on Sunday, November 25.