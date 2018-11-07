Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan nominated  for PFA ‘Manager of the Year’s award

Finn Harps Football Club have congratulated Ollie Horgan on being one of the three nominees for the Professional Football Association of Ireland’s ‘Manager of the Year’ on this Saturday night at the annual awards dinner in the Marker Hotel in Dublin. The shortlist also includes UCD boss Collie O’Neill and Tim Clancy of Drogheda Utd.

“Ollie Horgan’s nomination for the Professional Football Association of Ireland’s ‘Manager of the Year’ is very worthy recognition of what he has achieved with Finn Harps this season, culminating in our promotion back to the Premier Division. That success could only be done by an enormous amount of hard work, a lot of it done quietly behind the scenes. Putting a squad together capable of being competitive was a painstaking exercise but it has produced a massive reward for the club as we now look forward to football back in the top flight next season.

Ollie had a really good backroom team that helped him mould a team that did brilliantly especially in the second half of the season and peaked perfectly for the play-offs and of course that never to be forgotten 2-0 win against Limerick F. C. at the Markets Field that clinched promotion for Harps. Everyone associated with Finn Harps congratulates Ollie on his nomination and wish him well for Saturday night’s PFA Awards function in Dublin.”