Killybegs withdraw appeal to Ulster and will play Division Three promotion play-off on Sunday

Killybegs and Naomh Brid will get the play-offs to resolve the impasse at the top of Division Three of the All-County Football League underway this weekend.

This follows confirmation that Killybegs have withdrawn their appeal to Ulster and are willing to play Sunday’s game. They were due to have an appeal against the playing of the play-offs heard on Thursday night in Ulster.

Killybegs manager, John Cunningham, confirmed to the Democrat that Killybegs were willing to play in the play-offs.

Naomh Brid had an appeal against the decision of the Donegal Competitions Control Committee heard by the provincial council last week but were unsuccessful.

Killybegs, Naomh Brid and Buncrana all finished level on 27 points, with Killybegs, topping the table on score difference with Naomh Brid in second place and Buncrana third.

Killybegs were declared Division Three champions and Naomh Brid runners-up and also promoted along with Killybegs.

However on advice of officials in Croke Park, the Donegal CCC did a u-turn and decided to go down the play-off route.

The first of the play-off games is on Sunday in Ballybofey at 2 pm with Killybegs facing Naomh Brid.

Killybegs will face Buncrana the following weekend with Naomh Brid and Buncrana going head to head the following weekend.

The top two teams following the play-off will be promoted with score average used once again in the event the sides ending up level on points after the play-offs.