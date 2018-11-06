Red Hugh's lose toss for Ulster Junior final and will play Limavady in Celtic Park

Red Hugh's will have to travel to Celtic Park, Derry to play Limavady in the Ulster Junior Club Championship final after a toss of coin for the venue.

The Killygordon men secured their place in the final with a big win over Monaghan champions, Emyvale, last Sunday and would have been hoping for the final in MacCumhaill Park.

The game is fixed for Celtic Park on Saturday week, 17th November with a 7 p.m. throw-in.

Meanwhile, Gaoth Dobhair will meet Crossmaglen Rangers in Healy Park, Omagh on Sunday 18th November at 3.30 p.m.

It will be part of a double header with the other semi-final between Eoghan Rua, Coleraine and Scotstown at 1.30 p.m.