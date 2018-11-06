Kieran Gillespie injury blow to Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal

Gaoth Dobhair’s Ulster Club Championship prospects have been dealt a hammer blow with confirmation that centre half-back Kieran Gillespie has been sidelined with a cruciate injury.

The county man suffered the injury in the opening seconds of Sunday’s Ulster Club Senior Championship quarter-final against Cargin in Corrigan Park, Belfast.

The injury has been confirmed by medics as a cruciate and it now rules him out for the rest of this season and well into next year too.

It is understood the injury happened so simply. The big county man went in for the throw-in along with Kevin Cassidy and he just came down awkwardly after jumping for the throw-in.

It is very unfortunate for Kieran himself after missing much of last season also through injury.

It is a huge blow to the team and it is also a blow to Donegal because he is going to miss a good deal of next season too.

There is better news for Gaoth Dobhair followers on the injuries that ruled Odhrán Mac Niallais (broken finger) and Odhrán McFadden Ferry (dead leg) out of last Sunday’s 3-11 to 1-13 win over Cargin.

They are both expected to be fit to take their places against Crossmaglen Rangers on Sunday week in the Ulster semi-final.