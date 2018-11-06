Buncrana's Gary Duffy to manage Donegal minors again in 2019

Gary Duffy is back as manager of the Donegal minor (U-17) team after he received the seal of approval from the Donegal County Committee at their monthly on Monday night.

The Buncrana clubman, who is also the Donegal GAA Children’s Officer, was re-appointed for a second year having taken charge of the minors for the first time last season.

Donegal enjoyed a good Ulster Minor League campaign in 2018. They topped Group B with four straight wins over Tyrone, Derry, Antrim and Fermanagh. They defeated Armagh, in the semi-final before suffering a 12 point defeat by Monaghan in the Jim McGuigan Cup final.

They had a disappointing championship campaign losing heavily to Tyrone in the quarter-final in Ballybofey. They also lost to Monaghan in the second round of the Qualifiers, also in MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal has a new U-16 football manager. Luke Barrett from Milford has taken over from Rory Kavanagh, who stepped down after one year in the job. The former county man had a very successful year in charge of the U-16s winning back the Buncrana Cup for the first time since 2013.

Milford man Barrett is a former county minor and U-21 and plays midfield for his club. He was also ratified at Monday night’s county committee meeting.

Meanwhile, Gary McDaid has also been given the thumbs up to remain on as the Donegal U-20 manager to complete the second year of his two year term.

The Glenswilly clubman met with Donegal officials last week to review his first year in the job.

Donegal defeated Cavan in the first round of the Ulster U-20 championship before being pipped by Derry, by a point, in the quarter-final in Omagh.

Derry went on to defeat Down and Armagh to become the first Ulster U-20 champions.