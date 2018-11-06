DONEGAL GAA

DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the fixtures in the county for the coming seven days

The club fixtures are drawing to a close in Donegal. However, there are two big games this weekend - an U-21A semi-final and the promotion play-off in Division Three League

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship
Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Gleann Súilí, Naomh Conaill V Glenfin 14:00, Ref: Pat Barrett 

Under 21 Hurling Championship
Sat, 10 Nov, Venue: TBC, Burt V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer 

Under21 C Championship
Sat, 10 Nov, Venue: TBC, Red Hughs V Naomh Pádraig Muff 14:00, Ref: Leo Devenney 
Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Letterkenny Gaels V Carndonagh 14:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney 

All County League Division 3
Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: Val Murray 

Division 3 play-off
Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Bríd V Killybegs 14:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle 

All County League Division 3 Reserve
Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey 

County Minor Division One League
Sat, 10 Nov, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Downings 12:00, Ref: TBC