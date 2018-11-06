DONEGAL GAA FIXTURES: All the fixtures in the county for the coming seven days

The club fixtures are drawing to a close in Donegal. However, there are two big games this weekend - an U-21A semi-final and the promotion play-off in Division Three League

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Sun, 11 Nov,

Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Gleann Súilí, Naomh Conaill V Glenfin 14:00, Ref: Pat Barrett

Under 21 Hurling Championship

Sat, 10 Nov,

Sat, 10 Nov, Venue: TBC, Burt V St Eunan's 14:00, Ref: Aidan Mc Aleer

Under21 C Championship

Sat, 10 Nov,

Sat, 10 Nov, Venue: TBC, Red Hughs V Naomh Pádraig Muff 14:00, Ref: Leo Devenney

Sun, 11 Nov,

Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Bun Crannacha , Letterkenny Gaels V Carndonagh 14:00, Ref: Trevor Maloney

All County League Division 3

Sun, 11 Nov,

Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 15:00, Ref: Val Murray

Division 3 play-off

Sun, 11 Nov,

Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Mac Cumhaill Park, Naomh Bríd V Killybegs 14:00, Ref: Seamus Mc Gonagle

All County League Division 3 Reserve

Sun, 11 Nov,

Sun, 11 Nov, Venue: Convoy, Convoy V Red Hughs 13:30, Ref: Mark Mc Glinchey

County Minor Division One League

Sat, 10 Nov,

Sat, 10 Nov, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Downings 12:00, Ref: TBC