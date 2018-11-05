Date set for SSE Airtricity 2019 Premier Division opener

Finn Harps will play their first game back in the Premier Division in mid-February after details of next season’s schedule were revealed today.

The 2019 SSE Airtricity League season will begin on Friday, February 15 and it will end with the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup Final on Sunday, November 3.

The official Fixture List for the 2019 season will be released on Wednesday, December 19.

Harps gained promotion back to the top division on Friday night when they defeated Limerick 2-0 in the second leg of their promotion/relegation play-off, giving them a 3-0 aggregate win.

The first game of the new campaign will actually be the President's Cup between Dundalk and Cork City, which will be played on either Saturday, February 9 or Sunday, February 10.

The new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division starts the next weekend, while the First Division will kick off a week later on Friday, February 22.

Another key date for the calendar is the EA SPORTS Cup Final, which will be played on Saturday, September 14.

The mid-season break will take place from Saturday, June 15 through to Thursday, June 27.