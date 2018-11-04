Glenfin team manager Francie Martin has no excuses for Ulster final defeat

Disappointed Glenfin team manager Francie Martin was making no excuses for his side’s eclipse in the Ulster final.

But losing to Donaghmoyne was no shame. “No indeed, the girls put up a great battle and we had a great year.

“We are All-Ireland Gaeltacht champions and Donegal county champions and reached an Ulster final so you would take that any year at all.

“It is a great achievement for these girls but we will learn from this and there are quite a few young girls and we will come back even stronger.”

But he paid tribute to a learning experience at the hands of a great Monaghan club.

“Disappointing surely, but I think it just did not work for us on the day.

“They were better set up and they came at us very strongly.

“In fairness, they are an all- round team and all those Courtney’s are great players and they have a great mix of youth and experience.”

But there was a strong glimmer of hope for Francie’s girls immediately after half-time when two quick Grainne Houston points put them within a point of Donaghmoyne on a score of 1-4 to 0-6.

But the winners were always able to cooly respond to telling effect.

“Yes we did narrow the gap and we decided to go at them, but then they hit a purple patch and they scored seven points to pull away from us.

“We pulled it back to five points with Yvonne’s goal and then Danielle had a near miss which would have brought it back to two.

“But they really showed their experience, every time we got close to them.

“Their whole team are very good.”