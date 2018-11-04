Donegal League get their Oscar Traynor campaign off to a winning start at Ballyare

Raymond Shields got his reign as the new Donegal Junior League Oscar Traynor manager off to a winning start on Saturday night after a 2-1 victory over neighbours Inishowen League under the lights at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

Donegal Junior League 2

Inishowen League 1

In the opening exchanges of the game the hosts almost got the first goal of the tie after Daire McDaid shot just wide with just three minutes on the clock. The same player had another great chance six minutes later only to be denied by Seamus Houghton in the Inishowen nets.

Inishowen League, under the stewardship of Diarmaid O’Brien, took the lead in the 12th minute after a Shaun Doherty free kick was deflected off a Donegal defender and rattled the back of the net giving Michael Mullin in the Donegal goals no chance.

That goal was shortlived as within two minutes former Finn Harps hitman Kevin McHugh fired past Houghton from 20 yards to level the tie.

It wasn’t until 10 minutes before the interval that we saw the next goal and a goal which, in the end, was the match winner for the Donegal League.

Daire McDaid, who plays for Kilmacrennan Celtic, floated in a free kick from the right wing and up popped his club teammate Ryan Shields to power home an unstoppable header from eight yards out.

Both teams had half chances throughout the second half to score, with the best of them coming from Donegal’s Kevin McHugh in the 85th minute after his 20 yard fierce strike hit the post. But in the end the hosts held out to take all three points against their near neighbours.

DONEGAL JUNIOR LEAGUE: Michael MullIn, James Doherty, Matthew Crossan, Ryan Shields, Kieran Gorman, Raymond Foy, Seami Friel, Damien Crossan, Cory Gallagher (Michael Lynch), Kevin McHugh, Daire McDaid

INISHOWEN LEAGUE: Seamus Houghton, Kevin O’Loughlin, Matthew Byrne, Adam Byrne, John Gerard McLaughlin, Dillon Ruddy, Shaun Doherty, Matthew Henry, Jamie McCormick, DJ Canavan, Dermot Doherty

REFEREE: Patrick Martin

ASSISTANTS: Mick Lagan and Dessie McLaughlin