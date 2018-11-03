Glenfin Ladies come up short against Monaghan's Donaghmoyne in Ulster club final

Gallant Glenfin just came up short against one of the finest club sides to ever play the game at Killyclogher on Saturday.

Glenfin 1-8

Donaghmoyne 1-15

Their usual suspects like Yvonne Bonner, Karen Guthrie, Grainne Houston and Katy Herron made huge efforts, but Francie Martin’s gallant girls just lacked the all round power and panache of their illustrious opponents.

Four All-Ireland titles and now 11 Ulster titles speaks eloquently for itself as the Monaghan maids gave a memorable exhibition of power, pace, precision and panache to easily overcome a game but outgunned Glenfin.

Brilliant Bonner, who was double teamed, flicked home a late goal in the 51st minute to reduce a pretty yawning gap to 1-11 to 1-6.

Two minutes later, they had a chance of another goal when hard work from Bonner set up substitute Grainne McGinley whose first time shot unfortunately cannoned off the post.

Had that gone in then the margin would have been reduced to two points.

Instead, it was Donaghmoyne who showed all their craft and class to close out the game through points from Cora Courtney and player of the match Catriona McConnell to clinch a deserved victory.

But the real turning point in this affair came in the 14thminute when last minute Donaghmoyne substitute Eimear Treanor careered down the left wing, waltzed past two Glenfin players and hit a screaming shot, that dipped at the last minute to the roof of the Glenfin net.

It looked like she was going for a point, but that crucial score put the winners back in front on a score of 1-2 to 0-3 after Glenfin had just edged into a 0-3 to 0-2 lead after a cagey start in which Dongahmyone pressed them hard.

The tactic of isolating Bonner up front and one on one with Donaghmoyne full-back Fiona Courtney was working.

But the Monaghan bench took remedial action by moving Joanne Courtney back to double team the Donegal danger-woman.

And that generally worked as Glenfin’s attacking options were limited.

Ace markswoman Cathriona McConnell was on the mark early for the winners into the breeze and Karen Guthrie and Bonner replied for Glenfin.

However the winners always looked far more assured and had far more options all over the park.

They were well worth their interval lead of 1-4 to 0-4.

Glenfin came back in a feisty fashion with two early points in the second half from Guthrie from a free and play to narrow the gap to a single point at 1-4 to 0-6.

But Donaghmoyne kept their cool, with the formidable Courtney clan orchestrating matters along with the formidable pacey youthful Amy and Lauren Garland along with Eimear Traynor, they started to stretch their lead with aplomb.

McConnell kept tagging on the scores and the Monaghan champions eased their way into a 1-11 to 0-6 lead by the 50th minute.

It looker really bleak for Glenfin, but they kept battling into the breeze, and despite being double teamed, Bonner showed true grit and grace to haul them back into contention.

But it was never going to be enough against a clever, composed and powerful team who never really looked like losing.

Still it has been a pretty good year for Francie Martin and his Glenfin girls.

They have already won an All-Ireland Gaeltacht title, a Donegal title and reached an Ulster final.

And if they keep the faith Tiocfaidh Bhur La a Chailini!

GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Tara Martin, Mary Ward; Anne Marie Logue, Anne Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty; Grainne Houston Karen Guthrie (0-41f); Kathy Ward, Katy Herron (0-1) Lauren Martin; Gemma Glackin, Yvonne Bonner (1-3) Katie Long

Subs., Mary Ward for Mary Martin (41), Danielle McGinley (41),

DONAGHMOYNE: Linda Martin; Joanne Geoghegan, Fiona Courtney Lauren Garland (0-1); Hazel Kingham (0-1) Sharon Courtney (0-1) Joanne Courtney; Niamh Callan, Rosemary Courtney (0-1); Amy Garland, Louise Kerley (0-1) Eimear Treanor (1-0); Cathriona McConnell (0-84f), Cora Courtney (0-2) Sandra McConnell.

Subs., Aine McElroy for Sandra McConnell (45), Niamh Lynch for Louise Kerley (54) Arlene Keenan for Hazel Kingham (55)

REFEREE: Gavin Corrigan (Down)