DONEGAL GOLF CLUB NEWS: All the latest from Donegal Golf Clubs

Portsalon

Portsalon GC presents 'The Race To Safer Driving': You've seen The Race to Dubai but what this winter Portsalon are proud to present our very own 'Race To Safer Driving'

Our Winter Links Series has been kindly sponsored by Auto Fast Fit in Letterkenny and Michelin Tyres.

The series comprises eight individual events and is open to Portsalon Members and Visitors.

Players will score point for their best six results from the eights event and the overall winner in our 'Race To Safer Driving' will drive off with a new set of Michelin Tyres worth over €500.

Similar to the FedEx Series on the PGA Tour, points are awarded per performance so we'll know who stands where after each event.

With one down, Daniel Shields tops the charts following his excellent 42-point haul last Saturday.

It isn't too late to register, with our second 'Race To Safer Driving' event on Saturday 10th November!

Current Standings - 1st: Daniel Shields – 50 pts; 2nd: Marty McDermott – 45 pts; 3rd: Noel Nicholl – 40 pts; 4th: David McLaughlin – 35 pts; 5th: Brian Haughey – 30 pts

Results - Gents Open - Wednesday 24th October: Winner: Charlie McCahill (17) - 42 pts; Runner-up: John G McBride (6) - 39 pts; Gross: Chuck McTaggart (9) - 29 gross pts; Third: Eugene O'Donnell (9) - 38 pts. CSS: 37 pts

North West

Club Winter League - Week 3 21st October: The entrants in this year's winter League teed it up again on Sunday in the 3rd week of qualifying, this time playing in a fourball betterball format. Fast out of the blocks on Sunday and returning a superb 45 points were the pairing of Darren McLaughlin & Hugh McDaid, their score matched by Terry and Philip Meenan but holding on to win the weekly sweep courtesy of a better back nine. They now lead the overall qualifying with 127 points amassed in the first three weeks and are now 4 points clear of second placed, Hugh & John McCarron on 123 and with a credible 42 points this week. Joe McColgan & Bosco Reid fall to 3rd in the table, carding 36 on this weeks round. Ronan & Gary McLaughlin and Terry & Philip Meenan share 5th spot with 116 and look out for Trevor Henderson & Kevin Doherty who've only had two scores so far but recorded 84 points over those two.

(Full Table can be viewed on the North West website or Facebook page)

Tuesday Open Stableford - 23rd October - Results: 1st John O'Brien (11) 41pts; 2nd Liam Galbraith (16) 38pts; 3rd Sean Lamberton (14) 36pts. C.S.S 69

Thursday Society Week - October 25th - Results: 1st John McGonigle (10) 47 pts; 2nd Tom Crossan (22) 41 pts; 3rd Sean McCloskey (5) 40 pts; Veterans Paul Gallagher (18) 36 pts. C.S.S 68

Fixtures

Thursday 1st November Thursday Society 'Halloween special'

Saturday 3rd November Columba Quigley Memorial

Sunday 4th November Winter League & Confined Sweep

Dunfanaghy

Captains V Presidents: 32 Hardy souls ventured out in the biting cold, high winds and hail showers to contest the annual Captain's Versus President's match. This normally very keenly contested match was a bit of a one sided affair this renewal with the Captain's team beating the President's team by 6.5 to 1.5 matches. The President's team were last seen heading to the practice ground to begin their preparations for next year's renewal!

Gents Single Stroke - Sunday 28th October: 1st John McNulty (11) 64; 2nd Brian Gilfedder (12) 66 BOT; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 71; 3rd Mark Caithness (13) 66 BOT. 1st Nine: Terence McDermott (19) 31; 2nd Nine: Michael Kelly (13) 30. CSS: 67

Gents Open Single Stableford - Saturday 27th October: 1st Michael Dunne (21) Portsalon 31 pts. CSS: Reduction only.

Open Stableford - Wednesday 24th October: 1st Paddy McNulty (15) Ballbofey/Str. 37 pts BOT; 2nd John Elliot (16) 37 pts; Gross: Declan Devine (10) Strabane 26 pts; 3rd Paul Smyth (11) 36 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Senior Gents Open Stableford - Monday 22nd October: 1st Paul Smyth (12) 36 pts; 2nd Tony Morrison (15) Portsalon 35 pts BOT; Gross: Bill McCallion (8) 25 pts; 3rd Jimmy Keenan (24) 35 pts BOT. CSS: 70 (Reduction only)

Bundoran Ladies

Congratulations to Sorcha Begley, Lady Captain, and all the winners who won in the Nirvana Restaurant Ballyshannon sponsored 14 hole competition on the Bank Holiday week-end. 1st Sorcha Begley 29 points 2nd Una Maguire 27 points. 3rd Ann Moloney 24 points (b.o.t.) 4th Kathleen O'Neill 24 points, front 7 Celeste Barbour 14 points, back 7 Linda Beattie 12 points, Best Sunday and Monday Sorcha Begley. Congratulations to Donna Meade who won the Thursday sweep with 23 points. Presentation of prizes for all recent competitions is on Friday 2nd November at 9 p.m.

Portsalon Ladies

Despite strong winds and scattered showers there was a fabulous turn out for the Winter Links in Portsalon on Thursday 24th October, 66 ladies traveled from all over the county to play in the second round of this popular six round competition.

Letterkenny and Ballybofey & Stranorlar featured strongly in the prizes, with just first and second place going to home club players Mae Blaney and Roseanne Logue. Congratulations to Mae who got off to a blistering start with 23 points after nine holes, Mae was delighted to win with a great of 38 points.

All prizes can be collected in the golf shop at Portsalon prior to playing in the next round on Thursday 29th November.

Please contact Daragh at the golf shop to reserve a tee time. 074 9159459

October Links Results - 1st Mae Blaney(25) 38pts; 2nd Roseanne Logue (16) 37pts; Gross Darragh McGowan (3) 31 gross points- Ballybofey and Stranorlar; 3rd Eileen Reilly (16) 36pts B.O.T. Ballybofey and Stranorlar; 4th Ann Cannon (10) 36pts B.O.T. Letterkenny; 5th Vera Kearney(20) 36pts B.O.T.; 1st 9 Daphne Tease (20) 20pts Dunfanaghy; 2nd 9 Margaret Harvey(34) 19pts B.O.T. Letterkenny. 2s Ann Cannon, Maura Cavanagh, Roseanne Logue, Mary McGonagle. C.S.S. 74

October Medal: On Sunday 28th October under bright blue skies Sarah Nicholl(15) won the October Medal 76net B.O.T. C.S.S. 73

The Sunday Members Competition continues on Sunday 4th November alternate day Friday 2nd November.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

Larry Kelly, Martin Mongan, Albert Brown and Gerald McCluskey came out on top in the Club Fundraiser on Bank Holiday Monday. Conditions were great, perhaps a touch on the wrong side of warm, nonetheless an enjoyable day was the end result for all who played.

Results - Club Fundraiser: 1st Larry Kelly, Martin Mongan, Albert Brown and Gerald McCluskey; 2nd Ray Devenney, Chris Dolan Stephen Bonner; 3rd Martin Dillon, Deirdre Kelly, Eugene Carlin and Declan Carlin

Tuesday, 23rd October: 1st Nett: Tommy McGinty (16) 40pts.; 2nd Nett: Pauric McGeehan (14) 39pts. CSS 66

Saturday, 27th October: 1st Nett: Martin Johnston (21) 36pts.

Sunday, 28th October: 1st Nett: Jonathan Brady (10) 39pts; 2nd Nett: Roger Campbell (8) 38pts. BOT; Gross: Lorcan Donnellan (7) 32pts. CSS 67

Last Man Standing: Can all those who are still standing please return their picks for the next five weeks to Bar/ shop or text to 0872995177 with your name no later than Fri 2nd Nov. Check fb for updates and listings of teams.

Darts: Danny Bannigan took the B&S Darts team to McGuigans Bar on Friday night last and suffered a 7/2 defeat. They travel to Breens Bar in Convoy next week in search of big win.

Gaoth Dobhair

Ar lá galánta Fómhair i Machaire Gathlán, tháinig Seán Ó Dochartaigh (11) amach ar barr i gchomórtas an Domhnaigh le 42 pointe. Sa dara áit bhí Danny Ferry (26) le 41 pt agus an Caiftín, Hughie Mac Giolla Bhríde (19) le 40 pt bot. sa tríú áit. Chuaigh na naoianna ag Doalty Sweeney (18) le 24 pt agus Peadar Ó Gallchóir (13) le 22 pt. Bhain Brendan Doherty an categóir le 38 pt. CSS 68. Buíochas do Pearse Doherty a rinne urraíocht ar an chomórtas. Seán’s win brings him a little closer to brother Pádraig and up to second in the race for Imreoir na Bliana 2018. A tight competition in the Seniors this week with Hugh McBride edging out Micheál Mhicí Ó Gallchóir with 37 points bot and Seán Ó hIcí one shot behind.

In order to speed up play, new guidelines/rules will be introduced from 1st January 2019. 1). The maximum time allowed to search for a ball will be 3 minutes. 2). The ball is to be dropped from knee height when taking relief rather than shoulder height. 3). A double hit while playing a shot is no longer penalised unless it is deliberate. 4). Hitting yourself or your equipment is no longer a penalty if it is accidental. 5).Relief can be taken without penalty when a ball is embedded in the ground – plugged – by dropping within one club length. This now includes semi rough or rough as well as fairway or green.

Club Draw winners: September - €250 – Barney Magill - €100 – Hughie Doherty- €50 – Piaras Coyle, Rosaleen Collum agus Anthony Doherty. October - €250 – PJ McGarvey - €100 – Hugh McBride - €50 – Con Friel, Brian Doherty agus Jerry McClafferty.

Donegal (Murvagh)

20/21 st October: Club Competition Stroke Orange: George Espey (16) was the overall winner with a score of 70 while 2nd and 3rd were separated by a BOT with Darren Rafferty (05) claiming the runner-up spot ahead of Kieran Mc Elroy (13) when both finished on 71. Lowest Gross score went to Matthew Mc Gowan (02) with a 73.

28th October. Club Competition Stableford Orange: After a frost delayed start on Sunday morning, Shaun Meehan (07) didn't allow the disruption to affect him as he posted a fabulous score of 42 pts. On a day of high scoring, Joseph Timoney (12) was 2nd with 41 pts (BOT) over Kieran Mullin in 3rd, Gross winner was John Neary (03) with a magnificent 37 gross points.

Thursday Specials: Congratulations to this year's Major winners; Des Daly who won the Phoenix Cup and Peter McDonnell who stormed through the field on the final qualifying day to win the Player of the Year.

Ballyliffin

Sun 28th October 2018 McGeough Financial Consultants Winter League. Glashedy 0-15: 1st Liam Doherty W (7) 42 pts.; 2nd Kevin McLaughlin H (12) 40 pts

Glashedy 16-28: 1st Martin O’Connor (Jnr) (18) 36 pts.; 2nd Ryan Collins (16) 34 pts. Back 9 (Low) Oliver McConalogue (14) 20 pts. Back 9 (High) David Price (17) 22 pts.

Glashedy Team: Kevin McLaughlin H, Jim Monagle, Hugh McEleney. (70 pts)

Old Links 0-15: 1st Seamus Doherty (6) 42 pts.; 2nd Jim Porter (8) 41 pts.

Old Links 16-28: 1st Michael McLaughlin (HB) (18) 39 pts.; 2nd Paddy O’Donnell (20) 38 pts. Back 9 (Low) Nicky McCusker (14) 21 pts. Back 9 (High) Thomas Mailey (17) 20 pts.

Old Links Team; Jim Porter, Kevin Downey, Fergus Hegarty, Padraig Porter (74 pts).

Sat 27th October 2018 Open Competition: 1st Henry McGee (14) 31 pts.; 2nd James Connolly (16) 26 pts.; Gross Ray Collins (6) 23 pts. CSS R/O

Sun 28th October 2018 Ladies 9 Hole Confined. 0-18: 1st Roisin Rooney 17 pts.; 2nd Mary McGeoghan 16 pts.

19-28: 1st Sadie Grant 20 pts.; 2nd Kathleen McKeague 18 pts.

29-36: 1st Deirdre McCusker 20 pts.; 2nd Maire Mathews 17 pts.

Forthcoming Fixtures: Fri 2nd Nov 2018 Ladies & Gents Open – Old Links – Entry fee €30.

Sat 3rd Nov 2018 Open- Glashedy – Entry fee €30.

Sun 4th Nov 2018 Confined Stroke on The Old Links.

Fri 16th Nov 2018 Christmas Fayre in Ballyliffin Golf Club. Adm. €5. Doors open from 7.00 pm. Members of the public welcome.

Rosapenna

Seiko Series: The third Seiko Series was played for over the Old Tom Morris Links on Sunday October 28th. The winner with 41pts was Hugh McBride (20). The runner up was Barry Connor (9*) with 41pts bot. The gross winner was Enda Kennedy (2*) with 33 gross pts. Third place was Danny Gallagher (21*) with 39pts. The front nine winner was Gareth Rankin (22*) with 21pts and the back nine winner was Matthew Coyle (8*) with 19pts. Two's - Seamus Herraghty, Charlie McBride Jnr, Enda Kennedy & Thomas Doran with €18.50 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each. A fourth Seiko Series date has been added and will be played for on Sunday the 11th of November with the first Christmas Hamper moving to Sunday the 18th of November.

Golfer of the Year: The final Golfer of the Year event was the Seiko Series on Sunday last. The winner with a total of 35pts from the 10 pre nominated events between March & October was Matthew Coyle. The runner up was Charlie McBride on 31pts with Louis Boyce third with 29pts.

Winter Scramble Series: The first outing of the Winter Scramble Series took place on Saturday the 27th with the results as follows -

Sandy Hills Links

1st D McLaughlin, J Harley, M McGettigan & O McGettigan with 89pts

2nd John McCourt, S Mooney, C Millar & P Concannon with 88pts

3rd F Wilson, E Bradley, J McCaughan & M Roarty with 87pts

4th M McBride, J Gallagher, S Connolly & G McLarnon with 87pts

5th D Ladley, P Travers, S Loughrey & D Harkin with 86pts

6th J Kilgore, C Long, J McIntyre & A Taylor with 84pts

Old Tom Morris Links

1st D McGranaghan, G Duffy, B Haughey & B Devlin with 92pts

2nd D Kelly, B Kelly, J Cunningham & J Madine with 90pts

3rd M Boyle, M Ferry, I Muldoon & B Faulkner with 89pts

4th D Irvine, R Young, W Irvine & D Devine with 87pts

5th D McDaid, D Collins, D Louge & A McConville with 86pts

6th M Walsh, M McCann, N Shovlin & M Rafferty with 82pts

The results from the Four Person Scramble on Monday the 29th on the Old Tom Morris Links are as follows

1st J Coughlin, J Meade, E O'Donnell & D Meade with 97pts

2nd F Callan, D McMenamin, K Shiels & M Wilson with 91pts

3rd D Magowan, S Canning, K McGowan 7 J Stewart with 90pts bot

4th J Doran, C Doran, E Mannion & K Gallagher with 90pts

5th C Murphy, J MCcIver, S Gallagher & A Church with 89pts bot

6th A Cannon, A Bradley, T Spence & C Markey with 89pts

7th G Loughridge, J Shortt, S Hopkins & B Hopkins with 88pts

The next Four Person Scramble is scheduled for Saturday the 17th of November with both courses in use. Contact The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 74 915 5000 to enter a team.

Up coming competitions/events -

November - Saturday 3rd - Downings GAA Classic; Sunday 4th - Club competition