Good weekend for Tir Chonaill AC's Mia McCalmont and club marathon runners

Ulster/ANI Cross Country success

In ideal conditions at Greenmount College Antrim on Saturday last our young athletes recorded a number of exciting performances. Mia McCalmont was in a class of her own in winning the the U18 race by over 200m. Cathal ODonnell, 7th, Daire Mc Devitt 14th, and Pauric Cunningham 38th all impressed in the U14 race.

Savannah Timoney was 12th in a very competitive U16 race and like Mia, Cathal and Daire were scoring members of Co Donegal winning teams. Declan Sharkey in the U18 race finished in the top half/22nd position .. an excellent result.

Dublin City Marathon 2018

Congratulations to all club members on numerous excellent performances in the Dublin City Marathon 2018..... many achieved new pbs, some conquered the distance for the first time, more completed the 26.2 miles for a multitude occasion while all achieved personal goals. Well done to all and the support team of coaches and relations/family for invaluable assistance during preparation and on the day

David Conwell 2hrs 57.04

Ronan Matthews 2hrs 58.00

Declan Gillespie 3hrs 11.12

Patrick Loughlan 3hrs 16.22

Paul Patterson 3.28.01

Noel Hoey 3.32.16

Julie McNamee 3.23.18

Mark Sweeney 3.25.43

Karl Warnock 3.29.05

Leeroy Graham 3.30.39

Philomena Gallagher 3.42.14

Eoin Boyle 3.43.23

Claire McShane 3.43.41

Jason Graham 3.43.43

Conor Rooney 3.43.47

Deirdre Dillon 3.46.42

Sinead Foley 3.51.45

Dermot Boyle 3.54

Kevin Foley 3.58.32

Carmel Gormley 4.06.20

Deborah Dawson 4.08.43

Sonya O'Connell 4.10.57

Eleanor Gallagher 4.14.17

Brian McCabe 4.15.41

Olivia Murphy 4.19.59

Martina Coughlan 4.27.11

Sean Lorenyinko 4.46.05

Josh Lacey 4.46.49

Hugh McNamee 4.59.50

Deirdre Clarke 4.04.12

Internal competition

Last Sunday morning over one hundred young athletes from across the clubs region enjoyed a two hours competition involving 60m, 500m, Shot putt, long jump and high jump (older age groups)

This weekend

Best of luck to Abbey Voc School 3rd Yr student Niamh Mohan representing Irish Schools in the annual home countries Indoor multi events International in Glasgow on Saturday. Thanks to Paul Diver, Sandhouse Hotel, Rossnowlagh for generous support towards the trip

Best wishes to club 4x500m relay teams in the county championships at Finn Valley on Sunday.

On Friday evening/Saturday a number of club coaches travel to Sligo for weekend 1 of the Level 1 coaching badge.



Remembrance run

On Sunday morning 18th November the club's annual remembrance 5k walk/jog/run takes place in Donegal Town. Registration at AVS Gym for a 10am start.It’s an opportunity to support our club, meet old friends, renew friendships, go for a leisurely walk or a competitive run and remember club members, friends and family