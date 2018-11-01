Glenfin Ladies seek first Ulster title on Saturday

Saturday will be the biggest day in the lives of the Glenfin Ladies team as they contest the Ulster final, but it is something they are all really looking forward to.

"They are all buzzin to get into action. The biggest problem this week is keeping them calm and grounded."

Those are the words of Glenfin Ladies manager, Francie Martin, as his team put the final touches to their preparation ahead of a first ever Ulster club final appearance when they take on Monaghan kingpins, Donaghmoyne, in Killyclogher on Saturday (3 p.m.)

"They are just mad to get out there on the pitch and play. They are in good form and really looking forward to the game," says the manager.

At the same time the manager knows that the task ahead of them is not an easy one. Donaghmoyne have been the most consistent club team in Ulster for some time and won back-to-back All-Ireland club titles in 2015 and 2016 and they have won the All-Ireland club on five occasions.

But despite that, Francie Martin is confident that Glenfin have what it takes to not just compete with Donaghmoyne, but defeat them.

He was at their Ulster semi-final win over St. Macartan's of Tyrone and feels he got a good insight into the way they play.

"They got off to a great start with two early goals which put them in a good position. They got a goal after two minutes and another after 7/8 minutes. They were impressive coming through the middle with quick passing and it is something we will have to be aware of.

IMPRESSIVE

"They are an impressive bunch and they have been around for a long time. They faded a wee bit in the second half and picked up a red card and a yellow card," said Martin, who feels his side will have the power to go at them and cause them problems.

"We have to stay in the game and make a good start. We have been slow starters, both in the county final and the last day against Bredagh. I know that was an awful day but we can't give this team a nine/ten point start. They are too experienced and know how to hold out. They did that the last day even though they didn't score much in the second half."

Among the players on the Donaghmoyne side that impressed Martin were the Courtney sisters. "Joanne comes from forward from No. 6, but it was good to get to watch them and know how they set up. They are fairly defensive, but the half-back line are good at coming forward."

But Martin also knows that Glenfin are good at coming forward with the likes of Yvonne Bonner and Katie Herron. They got the better of Bredagh with strong running, especially in the fourth quarter and in extra-time. "If we can play like that on Saturday, and we are well capable of doing it, then I wouldn't fear any team.

"We have a good bit of experience too with five county players and we are not a team that will roll over," said Martin, who expects that Yvonne Bonner will have two or three defenders for company but is confident that other girls will step up.

"They did that in the county final when we didn't have Yvonne. Five of our team have won Ulster Championship medals with Donegal. They are really up for this and ready to go to the next level," says Martin.

No doubt it will take another top class display, but after getting the better of Bredagh in difficult conditions, nothing is beyond this bunch and they have the chance to create more history on Saturday

Donegal Co. final

Glenfin 4-7 . . . Moville 3-7

GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Tara Martin, Mary Ward; Ann Marie Logue, Ann Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty; Kathy Ward (1-0), Karen Guthrie (2-3,1f); Grainne Houston, Katy Herron (1-3), Lauren Martin; Colene McGrath, Gemma Glackin, Katie Long (0-1). Subs: Danielle McGinley for G Glackin 47, Ciara Ward for C McGrath 47; Mary Martin for T Martin 58.

Ulster quarter-final

Glenfin 5-12

Lurgan (Cavan) 0-11

GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Tara Martin, Mary Ward; Ann Marie Logue, Ann Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty; Grainne Houston (0-1), Kathy Ward; Katy Herron (2-4), Gemma Glackin (1-1), Lauren Martin (0-1); Colene McGrath (0-1), Yvonne Bonner (2-4, 2f), Katie Long. Subs: Mary Martin for T Martin 53, Karen Ward for K Ward 54, Danielle McGinley for K Long 55, Ciara Ward for M Ward 59, Gemma Bradley for G Glackin 60.

Ulster semi-final

Glenfin 3-17

Bredagh (Down) 1-15

(after extra-time)

GLENFIN: Sharon Conaghan; Diane McGlynn, Tara Martin, Ann Marie Logue; Grainne Houston, Anne Marie McGlynn, Sinead McGinty (1-0); Kathy Ward (0-1), Karen Guthrie (1-4,1-0 pen); Karen Ward (0-1), Katy Herron (0-2), Lauren Martin; Gemma Glackin, Yvonne Bonner (0-9,4f), Katie Long. Subs., Mary Martin for T Martin, Colene McGrath (1-0) for Karen Ward, Danielle McGinley for K Long, all ht; Laura McKenna for Guthrie 79..