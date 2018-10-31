Donegal League panel announced for Oscar Traynor Cup clash with Inishowen League

The Donegal Junior League starts it's Oscar Traynor Trophy 2018/'19 campaign this Saturday night at Diamond Park, Ballyare.

This will be the first competitive match under the new floodlights on the newly laid pitch which has been completed as Phase 2 of the League's long term Development Plans.

Team Manager Raymond Shields has been a long time supporter of the League's teams and has been given the reins this season. He has assembled a Panel which he feels are capable of doing well in the Tournament, a blend of youth and experience. We wish him and his Back-room team all the best. Kick-Off will be at 7.30p.m.

Donegal League panel

Michael Mullan

Christopher O’ Donnell

James Doherty

Matthew Crossan

Ryan Shields

Kieran Gorman

Raymond Foy

Seami Friel

Damien Crossan

Cory Gallagher

Kevin Mc Hugh

Daire Mc Daid

Michael Lynch

Benny Bonner

Gareth Colhoun

JP Malley

Darren Mc Gowan

Darren O’Leary

Paddy Mc Nulty

Dean O’Donnell

William Lynch

Conor Matthewson

Jaydee Alayee

Christopher Dillon