Donegal League panel announced for Oscar Traynor Cup clash with Inishowen League
The Donegal Junior League starts it's Oscar Traynor Trophy 2018/'19 campaign this Saturday night at Diamond Park, Ballyare.
This will be the first competitive match under the new floodlights on the newly laid pitch which has been completed as Phase 2 of the League's long term Development Plans.
Team Manager Raymond Shields has been a long time supporter of the League's teams and has been given the reins this season. He has assembled a Panel which he feels are capable of doing well in the Tournament, a blend of youth and experience. We wish him and his Back-room team all the best. Kick-Off will be at 7.30p.m.
Michael Mullan
Christopher O’ Donnell
James Doherty
Matthew Crossan
Ryan Shields
Kieran Gorman
Raymond Foy
Seami Friel
Damien Crossan
Cory Gallagher
Kevin Mc Hugh
Daire Mc Daid
Michael Lynch
Benny Bonner
Gareth Colhoun
JP Malley
Darren Mc Gowan
Darren O’Leary
Paddy Mc Nulty
Dean O’Donnell
William Lynch
Conor Matthewson
Jaydee Alayee
Christopher Dillon
