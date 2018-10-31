DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around county

Urris

Lotto: Last week's Lotto Results: No winner on Thursday night, numbers drawn: 4, 11, 15 and 20. Jackpot Now a Chunky €6,300. €15 winners: Joe NcLaughlin, Naomh Padraig GAA Club. James and Orla, McFeeley's Bar. Lexi Doherty, Tirmaine. Patrick Doherty, 34 Gaddyduff. Kevin and James Kelly, Dunaff.

Thanks: As we have come to end of the playing season at both Senior and underage for another year. The club would like to take this opportunity to "Thank All" who helped out in any way on and off the field of play. From lining the pitch, parking the cars, buttering the bread, washing up and sell the lotto. To all coaches, players, referees, umpires, linesmen and all our supporters. Too many names to mention and too many jobs done, but a Big Thanks to one and all.

U-13 Girls: No Luck for our U13 Girls in the division 3 Final in Convoy on Saturday against Bundoran. But a great achievement on reaching the final. Great bunch of girls, a credit to your families and club. Thanks to the coaches Susan McCarron and Marie Harkin too for the great work put in all year.

Underage Presentations: Our underage presentation night takes place on Friday November 30th in the Ballyliffin Hotel. More details to follow.

Thank You:

A massive thanks to Gerry and Declan from Super Valu Carndonagh for coming out to the Clubhouse on Saturday morning and presenting football's to the club for our underage boys and girls.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

Lotto: No jackpot winners, Jackpot now stands at £2,575.

Seniors: Paul and the boys returned to McGovern Park with fire in their bellies on Sunday and took on the south west London team with a passion like no other. There were moments in the second half which were exhausting for spectators as the scoreboard kept bouncing horizontally keeping both teams very close to what could have been another draw. The last minutes of the game the Gaels stood up with a brilliant performance from the full forward line, to bring the 4th and final minute of injury time to a score of TCG 0-15 to Fulham Irish 0-13. TCG Irish World Senior football Champions 2018!!

The Connaught championship round 1 awaits as we travel to Roscommon next Sunday to play ClannaGael, the Roscommon champions in Dr Hyde Park, Roscommon. Throw in 1pm.

Ladies: Brendan took the ladies through their final kick of the year on Saturday in the Siobhan McCann 7 a side tournament. Our girls fought through a competition consisting of 12 ladies teams, a mix of junior & intermediate to reach the final against Parnells. Unfortunately they lost out by a goal and a point with a final score of 3-2 v 4-3. After a historic year for the ladies we wish the girls a well earned rest and a massive thanks to Brendan, Benny and Sean for their time and commitment this season. Another thanks to the many sponsors who supported the ladies through this journey.

Youth Board Dinner Dance is all set to take place on Saturday 17th November 2018 at the Club House in Greenford. Limited tickets remaining – please contact a member of the committee to purchase.

We have done the grand slam. Ladies, Juniors & Seniors all Club Championship winners 2018! Congratulations to all management and background crew involved. A great year for the parish!

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B’iad 10, 22, 25 agus 29 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,900 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann: Pat Sweeney, Bury; Noreen and Frankie Veldman; Eugene Mc Garvey, Kincasslagh; John Shatter, Prairie City , Oregon; P Mc Cready, Cruit Island

Bingo winners for Sunday 28th October: €150 Dolores McGowan, St Peter's Terrace; €100 Patricia Molloy, Glenties; €100 Margaret Sharkey, Loughanure; €100 Lorna O'Donnell, Leifin; €100 Caitlin Doherty Boyle, Cranagoige; €100 Mary Gallagher, Ardara

Congratulations to the U-13 Girls team and their management who won the U-13 Division one county final last Saturday

Club 200s: Following another successful year for the Club 200 monthly draw we would like to thank all our draw participants and congratulate our winners. Your support is greatly appreciated. With 219 entries in last years draw we are targeting 250 entries for the forthcoming year. The same format will apply with 50% of all money paid out in prize money and a top prize each month at €1,000. Entry is €20 per month so join our draw and be in with a chance to win. (Discount of one free draw if annual payment of €220 made up front or monthly standing order set up). Contact Eamon Mc Cann 0867714068, Adrian Alcorn 0868591071, Aideen Gillen 0879340706

Letterkenny Gaels

The U-21 footballers had a good opening game in their Championship when they defeated Naomh Brid in Ballintra on Saturday past. The lads will play Carndonagh this Saturday at 12 noon. Venue will be confirmed later.

Pride of place this weekend goes to our young U-13 girls team who won the Division Four Shield after an entertaining game against St. Michaels on Saturday.

The U-13 footballers season came to a close on Sunday when the lads were defeated by St. Eunans in the Division 2 Shield Final. The lads had a great season and will now enjoy a well deserved break.

The curtain came down for another year on our Comedy show on Sunday. Well done to Garry Coll and the cast and to all the club members who helped out in any way to make this another memorable success.

Girls indoor Camogie training returns this Friday from 6.15-7.15pm in the LYIT for U8,10 & 12. €5 per session or €25 for 6 weeks. All welcome.

Underage hurling training continues every Thursday evening at the Aura Leisure Centre from 6.30 to 7.30 for U-6 to U-12. Hurls and helmets may be borrowed for new members.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €8050. Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm.

Na Rossa

The club's committee and members would like to extend its sincere condolences to senior footballer John Paul McCready and the rest of his family on the sad passing of Sonny last week. May he rest in peace.

The lotto draw took place in the hall last Monday evening. No jackpot winner on the night. Numbers drawn were 6,19,25 and 27. Two lucky dip winners receive €50 Logan Melly, Madavagh and Cassie Rose Melly, Madavagh. Next weeks jackpot now stands at €7600.

The October club 50 draw also took place on the night. Well done to winners Michael McCready €300, Brid Melly €100 and Mary Ann Bonner €50.

St. Michael’s

Under 21s: The Under 21’s bowed out of the Under 21 Championship on Saturday last when they were defeated by St. Eunans on a scoreline of St. Eunans 2-19 St. Michael’s 0-7.

Bingo: The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Mary McGinley Falcarragh. The €75 was won by Mary Boyle Massinass Creeslough.

Mini Lotto: There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 1,3,5,12,17,18; there were three Match 5 winners Odhrán and the McFadden Boys Creeslough, James Toye Grogagh, Creeslough and Mary Doohan Gortnalake who won €35 each This week’s Jackpot will be €7350.

Scor na nOg: The County Semi Final for this region is planned for the Milford / Ramelton area on Sunday November 18th at 3pm. Anyone wishing to take part should contact Mgt Anne on 087 620 7919.

The AGM of the Minor Board will take place on Friday evening November 23rd at 7pm at the Bridge , Dunfanaghy.

A massive well done to our U13 Girls and management on their achievement of making it to the final last weekend.

Bundoran

Bunotto Results 25/10: There was no winner of this week’s Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 2 3 7 16 17. The 3 x €50 winners were Liam Devins Cliffoney Una Quinn Ardboe Tom Caffrey Crosskeys Co Cavan. Next week’s Jackpot will be €1350.

Ladies: Huge congratulations to our fantastic Girls U13 Squad and their mentors Shane McGrath, Dessie McNamara, Hannah Doherty, Packie Corr and Seanie Carty on their Co Final win last Saturday. The girls defeated Urris on a 1-8 to 0-3 scoreline. Thanks to all the parents and families for supporting the girls not only on Sat but throughout the year. Special thanks to Farid Khan and Israt Mun from the Taj Mahal Restaurant for providing refreshments for the girls on their return home.

Good luck to Abi and Rachel who represented the club at the co U16 trials in Convoy last Sat. Please don’t forget to donate to the parachute jump fundraiser being undertaken by 4 of the underage girls brave parents. All proceeds in aid of the development of underage girls teams in the club.

Our U21s were defeated by the narrowest of margins going down in their championship quarter final on Saturday last losing out to St Nauls on a 0-12 to 0-11 scoreline.

Bord na nOg Social: The annual Bord na nOg fundraising social night featuring Johnny Gallagher and Boxtie along with various other artists will take place on Friday Nov 16th in the Oyster Bar at 9pm. This is always a brilliant nights entertainment and also the main fundraiser for Bord na nOg in the calendar year so please give your support.

The AGM of Realt na Mara will take place on Sunday Dec 2nd at 2pm in the Great Northern Hotel. Everyone is encouraged and welcome to attend.

AODH RUADH

U-21: It was a game of two halves in Fintra on Saturday afternoon as Aodh Ruadh under 21 faced Killybegs in the under 21 championship quarter-final. In they end they lost out by 3-7 to 0-10

Aodh Ruadh booked their place in the under 13 A county final with a 5-7 to 1-11 victory over St Patrick's Muff in Convoy on Sunday. The Ernesiders were without Aonghus Sweeny and Jack Gallagher through injury and drafted in a number of under 12s and under 11s into the squad. Aodh Ruadh will now face Four Masters in the county final.

The closing event of the underage football season, the Bord na nÓg presentation evening, will take place on Saturday 24th November at the Abbey Centre.

The Aodh Ruadh Club AGM takes place on Sunday 25th November in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. Club members can obtain nomination forms and motion forms by contacting club secretary Lisa McTernan. The deadline for submitting both these forms is Friday 16th November.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place on Wednesday 21st November at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. The Aodh Ruadh Ladies AGM will take place on Thursday 8th November at 8pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. Ladies: The next matches in the under 13 girls Joe Roper memorial cup competition will take place on Monday, November 5th.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €3,500. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 7, 10, 15 and 18. In the lucky dip €20 went to Mary Conlon, Cornhill; Anne and Eamon Maguire, Clyhore; Kathleen Gilmartin, The Mall; Patsy McShea, Ballintra; and Denis Ferguson, Higginstown. Next draw is in Dorrian's Hotel with a jackpot of €3,600 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Reserve Footballers.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €7800 in week 16 of the 2018/19 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 29th October 2018. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Michael Masterson, Old Golf Course Road and Mary O’Doherty, Dublin.

The numbers drawn were 8, 15, 20 & 22. The next draw takes place on Monday 5th November 2018.

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning Numbers for the 23rd of October are 4-2-6-5-3-7-1-8. Francie F Marley matched first four numbers and gets €60.00. Jackpot for the 30th of October is €9750.00.

Well done to the U-13 Boys who beat Kilcar in the Division 2 County semi-final on Sunday by 3.12 to 0.08. They now play Killybegs in the county final. Date and time of final TBC.

Due to our U-21 team playing in the county quarter-final the Division 2 Boys Minor Semi-Final between Glenfin and Letterkenny Gaels was put off on Monday the 29th of October. New fixture TBC.

Our U-21 team had a busy weekend. On Saturday in Glenfin they beat Gweedore in the first round of the A championship by 2-11 to 0-6 and then in McCool Park on Monday the beat MacCumhaill’s in the quarter-final by 1-8 to 0-9. This puts them through to the County Semi-Final against Naomh Conaill. Date and time TBC.

Next weekend sees both our senior Ladies and our senior men in Ulster action. The ladies will face Donaghmoyne in the Ulster Senior final on Saturday November 3rd in St Mary’s Park in Killyclogher at 3pm Then on Sunday our senior men will play the Derry champions Banagher in the first round of the Ulster Intermediate championship at 2.30pm in McCool Park. Best of luck to all involved.

Reminder: Due to the success of both our ladies and men’s GAA teams, we have decided to change the date of our Mr and Mrs Fundraiser to Friday, the 7th of December. The Venue has also changed to the Villa Rose Suite. We hope you all can still make it. If you can’t make this particular date, we will refund your ticket.

ST. NAUL’S

Nursery: Nursery continues on Saturday morning at 10am at Inver Community Centre. All Children between the ages of 6 yrs and 8 yrs are welcome.

Ladies: Our Minor Ladies are playing in the County Final on Saturday afternoon November 3rd at 12-45pm in Ballybofey. Please come out and support our young players.

Ladies Presentation night for underage is November 9th at 7pm in the clubhouse.

Seniors: Well done to our U-21 team who had a valiant victory on Saturday V Bundoran.

They now play Burt in the County Semi -Final on Saturday November 3rd at 18.30. Venue to be confirmed.

There will be an opportunity to order club Gear on Friday Night November 2nd at 8pm in the clubhouse.

Senior Board A.G.M. Thursday November 22nd at 8.30pm.

Annual Dinner Dance Friday December 28th- Tickets available soon.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results 28/10/2018. Numbers: 1, 5, 12, 14, 25. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Aodh Walsh. Next week’s Jackpot: €6100!

County final for Minor Girls: Gaeil Fhánada v Glenswilly. Venue: St Michael's, Dunfanaghy. Date: Saturday, 3rd of November. Time: 11am

Congratulations to Lauren Carr who has been selected for the Ulster Post Primary Schools All Star Squad for 2019.

U13 B County semi-final: Killybegs 3-7, Gaeil Fhánada 0-14.

U13 Girls become county champions in Convoy: Gaeil Fhánada 3-4, Naomh Pádraig 2-4. Team: Leah Mc Loughlin; Ella Mc Bride, Caitlin Heraghty, Aoife Shiels ©; Jessica Coll, Megan Mc Loughlin (0:02), Mia Mc Garvey; Iseult Ní Mhathúna (1:00), Aideen Friel (1:01); Emma Hunter (0:01), Ciara Gibbons, Rachael Friel; Eva Blaney, Méabh Mc Ateer (1:00), Róisín Carr. Subs., Olivia Friel for Róisín Carr, Áine Mc Elwaine for Ciara Gibbons, Lisa Gallagher.

CLOUGHANEELY

Club Lotto: Numbers Drawn Wednesday October 24th were: 3,7,8,16,19,20! No Jackpot Winner! We had 1 match 5 congratulations to Michael Armstrong who wins the €100! Our jackpot for the October 31st draw is €5,850!

U-21s: Hard luck to our U-21s who were narrowly defeated by Burt in the Championship at the weekend 2-3|0-7.

Boxercise at Faola Fitness: Boxercise classes with John Boyle will take place Monday & Wednesdays 8-9 pm, €6 per class! Private message the Faola Fitness facebook page or alternatively call 086-3567416 for any enquiries!

Naomh Adhamhnáin

The U-21 Footballers recorded a convincing win over St. Michael’s in the Championship quarter-final on Saturday. They meet Killybegs on Saturday at 2pm with venue tbc in the semi-final. N. Conaill and Glenfin will meet in the other semi-final on Saturday week.

The Minor Girls Footballers will take on Moville this Saturday in their County Championship final in MacCumhaill Park at 11am.

The Minor Hurlers were defeated in their Ulster Club shield semi-final match on Saturday by Eoghan Ruadh of Tyrone.

The U-13 Boys Football Development team had a great win over Letterkenny Gaels in the Div. 2 Shield Final on a score of 1-10 to 0-06 to bring their season to a close. Over the q-final, s-final and Final 28 players were used.

The Century Cinemas Sunday Football Academy held their annual presentation in the clubhouse on Friday night and will take a break for a few weeks.

The Friday Evening Hurling & Camogie Academy is currently also on a break and will return on Friday week, November 9th.

The club has launched our Super House Draw for 2019 with tickets priced at €100 available from members and in various outlets around town and online via the special Facebook page (www.facebook.com/gaahousedraw/) and website (www.gaahousedraw.com).

If anyone is interested in taking part in CPR / AED Training (Defib), there will be an instruction night in the Clubhouse shortly. It will cater for up to 8 people so if you are interested, contact Eugene Duffy on 086-843 0240 asap. The cost is covered by an Irish Life grant through the Healthy Club initiative.

Lotto numbers drawn were: 2, 3, 15 & 21. There were 8 winners that matched 3 numbers and win €15 each. Ricky Duffy, James Gallagher & Gabriel Duffy (all DD holders); Matthew Holian, Ronan Doherty, Cathal Greene, Liam Ferry and Eamon McElhinney.

We extend our sympathies this week to club stalwart Eunan O’Donnell on the passing of his father, Finbarr in Limerick over the weekend. May he rest in peace.

Killybegs

Great win by the U-13 boys over Fanad 3-7 to 0-15. The boys will now play in the Co final on Sunday; time and venue to be confirmed.

The U-21s beat Aodh Ruadh in the quarter-final last Saturday with a great team performance. They play St. Eunans on Saturday in the semi-final at 2pm with a venue to be decided.

New Year's Eve Night Out: We are hosting our Red Carpet Night again this New Year's Eve in the Bay View Hotel. There will be limited, large tables available for families/groups so it is advised to book early.

With our senior ladies winning the County Final this year it will be good to see some silverware back within the club on the night. We would appreciate if all club members could get behind this event and support it on the night, sharing posts on Facebook and word of mouth, as it was a great night last year! Now taking bookings for tables contact Claire Boyle on 0879429003.

Kilotto numbers 6,13,19,30. No winner. Next week Jackpot at €5,200. Two match 3 winning €90 each - Orla Harrison c/o Niamh Gattins, The Commons and David Beattie, Roscommon.

Bingo every Monday night in Foresters Hall at 9 p.m. €10 a book with €1050 in prizes paid out on the night. Jackpot @ €3,200 on 45 numbers.

Cill Chartha

Our Ten Week Development Draw starts this Sunday, a week later than advertised with a double draw as a few tickets were not in on time.

2018 AGM: This year’s Club AGM takes place on Sunday 25th November in the Parish Hall at 3pm.

Ladies Board Cash for Clubs: Our Ladies Board have extended the “Cash for Clubs” event so if you have any of the following then bring them to Towney before Saturday 10 November, all clothing, shoes, belts, bags, hats, bed linen and curtains (no quilts or blankets please).

Underage: Our Under 13s were defeated by Glenfin in the semi-final on Sunday in Ballintra that ends the boys underage season. The Annual Underage Presentation Night takes place on Friday 23 November at 7pm in The Blue Haven.

Lotto Results: There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €2,300 this week’s numbers were 2, 8, 13 and 16 this week’s winners were: €50 Ruairí Ó Gadhra, Tamhnaigh €30 Piaris, Hugh and Saoirse, Derrylathan, Kilcar €20 Paul Rafferty, Drimreagh and Celia O’Driscoll, Main Street, Kilcar.

Bingo Jackpot €8,800: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s now €8,800 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! This week’s winners were: €150 Mary Dorrian €130 Anne Deane €100 Gerry Kane €70 Joan Ellis, Sadie McShane, Máire McShane, Mary Molloy, Breege Boyle, Sarah McGinley, Nora McLaughlin and Rosie Carr.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí Lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 2 4 18 agus 26 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir ag Tony Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Carraig Airt, Gary Mac Pháidín, Duibhlinn Riach agus Madge, Karen agus Gearróidín. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’í Eileen Bn Uí Chuilinn, Carraig Airt a fuair an duais tinrimh agus b’é Cathal Mac Giolla Chomhaill, Umlach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Tá €5,300 sa phota óir don tseachtain seo agus beidh an tarraingt in Óstán an Downings Bay oíche Luain.

Bhí drochádh ar an fhoireann faoi bhliain agus fiche Dé Luain, thuas i gCúil na gCuirridín nuair a fuair an fhoireann baile an bhuaidh orthu le cúpla pointe.

Beidh an traenáil ag leanstan ar aghaidh ag na hamanna seo le linn an Gheimhridh:

Training times: Monday evening: 6.30pm — U9 girls. 7.30 pm — U11 girls. Wed 6.30pm. U6/U8’s. Thurs. 6pm U11 Boys. Fáilte i gcónaí roimh pheileadóirí úra.

An Tearmainn

Our U21s bowed out of the A Championship at the first hurdle being defeated by a stronger and hungrier Naomh Mhuire team at the Burn Road with a scoreline of 1-10 to 1-11.

Our Minor Board season for 2018 came to a close last week. On Monday last our U-13 boys made their exit when they were defeated by a physically stronger Aodh Rua Ballyshannon team.

On Saturday our U16 boys were defeated by the narrowest of margins, and after extra time by Newtownbutler from Fermanagh in the Paul Mc Girr U16 tournament in Dromond in Tyrone. With only 16 of the panel of 23 available for selection it was always going to be difficult yet our boys showed great courage to earn extra time with two late late scores from Aaron Reid and Jack Alcorn in the dying seconds of normal time. While the boys were disappointed not to progress they will look back on 2018 with great pride with a clean sweep of league and Championship making it a year to remember thanks to Trevor Dan Ricky Daireann and Padraig for all their work with these boys over the last 9 or 10 months.

We hope to have our AGM on Saturday week November 10th and our annual Minor Board presentation on Sunday December 16th.

Condolensces to the McGrenra, Harkin and Gallagher Family on the recent bereavement of Essie McGrenra. Sympathies to husband Patrick, family members, Aiden, Patricia, Anthony, Mary and Connell and their extended families.

Lotto: Winning Nos 6, 11, 12, 15. No jackpot winner, Match 3 winners were Eddie Harkin and Bernie Boyle (Bingo). Open draw winners, Karen Alexander and Nora Murray. Next draw is in the Glenveagh Inn with a jackpot of €4950.