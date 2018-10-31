BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Gaoth Dobhair carry our hopes in Ulster Club Championship

Our county representatives are in action next weekend in the Ulster Club Championships and I wish them well. Gaoth Dobhair go to Corrigan Park to take on Antrim champions, Cargin. I remember playing a MacRory Cup game there in 1959 against St. Malachy's.

Gaoth Dobhair have a team to represent Donegal well. They have a good mix with three players that have played at provincial level. I thought Eamon McGee was excellent in the county final and but for the fact that Odhrán Mac Niallais was so good, McGee would have been my man of the match. When Glenties were stonewalling them, it was McGee who broke down the centre and was able to break the line.

Inside Kevin Cassidy was involved in four points, getting two himself, even though he got little or no ball in the second half.

They also have a great bunch of young players and God only knows what their capacity is. This is a great opportunity for them outside the county to express themselves.

But they should not get over confident. Cargin are bordering South Derry and they have been the backbone of Antrim football for quite a while. Niall McQuillan, who played for Bundoran and St. Joseph's, came to Bundoran from there, and they have been coached by Jim and Denis McKeever in the past. They have another Derry man, Damien Cassidy from Bellaghy, in charge of them at present and they will not be an easy hurdle at home.

Gaoth Dobhair must not look beyond Cargin and they should be good enough. I'm confident they have what it takes as well as they guard against over confidence.

GLENFIN IN INTERMEDIATE

Glenfin have a home game against Derry Intermediate champions, Banagher, in their first game. The big name in the Banagher side is Mark Lynch. I remember his father, Mickey, and Mark is a chip off the old block - a strong runner who runs in straight lines.

MacCumhaill Park should be worth a couple of points to Glenfin, who should be very familiar with. Glenfin played very well in the Donegal final and they will have to produce that again to get through.

It is a big weekend for the Glenfin club as their Ladies are in the Ulster final against Monaghan champions, Donaghmoyne, on Saturday. I wish Francie Martin and the girls well. Francie has been busy this year, also looking after Bundoran.

I was in Tuam when Termon won the All-Ireland club a few years ago and Glenfin have been knocking on the door in recent years. Hopefully, they can make the Ulster breakthrough and you never know where that would take them.

Congratulations to Red Hugh's on making it through to the Ulster semi-final with their win at weekend and good luck to them on Sunday next when they take on Emyvale. They can emulate Naomh Colmcille and keep Ulster Junior title in Donegal.

PETTIGO CELEBRATION

I didn't get to say much about Pettigo's win last week because of the senior final. It was a great win and you could see how much it meant to them. It has been difficult to sustain the game in Pettigo and hopefully this win will be a major boost for them.

They had waited a long time for success and when it came it was very sweet.

Before I finish and with Convention coming up, I want to raise the issue of league structures again. We need to look at this issue and consider running them on a regional bases. Even at underage level recently we had an U-13 team leaving Bundoran on a Friday evening going to Naomh Muire to play a game. We need to get common sense back into fixtures.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell