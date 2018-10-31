Donegal man Shaun Burke completes an unique four-timer with London senior title

Sunday's win for Tir Chonaill Gaels in the Irish World Senior Football Championship replay in London completed an unique feat for Glenswilly's Shaun Burke.

It means that Burke has won championship medals in Ireland, England, USA and Australia - an astonishing fourth championship medal in four different countries.

The Glenswilly man was a first half substitute for Tir Chonaill Gaels as they lifted their first London crown in three years, defeating Fulham Irish by 0-15 to 0-13 and Shaun will be on the road this weekend as the Gaels take on Clanna Gael of Roscommon in the Connacht Club Championship. That game is in Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon on Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Burke family have a strong connection to Tir Chonaill Gaels as his uncle, Paddy, is President of the club.

Shaun's four Championship winners' medals are:

2003: USA Intermediate - Parnells, Chicago.

2011: Western Australia Senior - St. Finbarrs, Perth

2016: Donegal Senior - Glenswilly

2018: London Senior - Tir Chonaill Gaels