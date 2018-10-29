Donegal Junior champions Red Hugh's through to Ulster Club semi-final

Two late goals were enough to see Red Hugh's comfortably into the Ulster Junior Club Championship semi-final as they defeated Con Magee's of Antrim in Portglenone on Sunday.

Con Magee's 0-8

Red Hugh's 3-8

The Killygordon men had a lead of three points with three minutes left, but they closed out the game in style.

Colm Melaugh was on the field some six minutes when he finished a good move to the net and minutes later Calvin Bradley palmed home a third goal to leave them comfortable winners.

The nine point margin may have been a bit harsh on Con Magee's but there was no doubt that Red Hugh's deserved the win and they will now take on Emyvale of Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final on Sunday next.

Red Hugh's took charge of the game midway through the first when Peadar McGlinchey pointed a '45'. A couple of minutes later Cathal Doherty was fouled as he was about to shoot and the referee awarded a penalty.

From the spot Calvin Bradley fired to the net to put Red Hugh's in a commanding position at 1-3 to 0-1. Bradley continued to torment the Con Magee's defence as Red Hugh's led by six points at the break.

Red Hugh's struggled for a good part of the second half and went 20 minutes without a score as Con Magee's got the margin back to three points before the two-goal blitz in the final minutes.

It was a good win, especially away from home, and Red Hugh's will have learned much before they take on the Monaghan champions.

Manager, Joe McKelvey, was delighted with the win, but also said while it was comfortable at the finish, it was no so with five minutes to go.

"Twenty minutes was a long, long time without a score, but the only thing was that every time I looked down at the scoreboard it (the lead) never got any smaller than three points," said McKelvey.

"We're obviously delighted and as I always say to the boys, a one point victory will do."

CON MAGEE'S: Shaun O'Boyle; Ally McKeown, Paul McCurry, Michael Laverty; Conor Carey jnr., Niall Swann, Gareth McKeown (0-1); Conor Carey snr., David Higgins; Declan Traynor, Kieran McKeown, Joshua McKeown (0-2,2f); Conor O'Neill (0-4,2f), Martin McCurry, Aidan O'Donnell (0-1). Subs., Jonathan Fyfe for C Carey jnr. 23; Conleith O'Loan for Traynor 49.

RED HUGH'S: Ciaran Kelly; Cathal Doherty, Sean Sweeney, Shane McGlinchey; Gary Kelly, Thomas McMenamin, Ryan Kelly; Stephen McMenamin, Damian Browne (0-1); Peadar McGlinchey (0-2,1'45'), Pauric McMenamin, Gerard Melaugh; Shane Gallagher (0-1), Calvin Bradley (2-3,1pen), James Carlin. Subs., Jonny Carlin (0-1) for Sweeney 40; Odhran Doherty for P McMenamin 47; Colm Melaugh (1-0) for J Carlin 51; Eugene Browne and Michael Devine for D Browne and G Melaugh 59; PJ Gallagher for S McMenamin 61.

REFEREE: Stephen Campbell (Tyrone)