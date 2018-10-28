DONEGAL SOCCER - ULSTER SENIOR LEAGUE
Cockhill Celtic hold out for win against Bonagee United at Dry Arch Park
Bonagee United
Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League
Bonagee United 0
Cockhill Celtic 1
Cockhill Celtic got a vital win at Dry Arch Park with Laurence Toland getting the only goal of the game early in the second half.
Bonagee had their chances with Darren McFadden denied on a number of occasions
After taking the lead Cockhill kept Bonagee at arm's length and used their experience to eke out the win.
Bonagee United: Shaun Patton, Sean Hume, Mark Harkin, Tommy McMonagle, Jamie Lynagh, Ryan Rainey, Jordan Armstrong, Michael Funston, Micheál Doherty, Garbhan Grant, Darren McFadden. Subs: Gareth Breslin for Armstong (70), Aaron Wassen for Hume (85).
Cockhill Celtic: Lee McCarron, Paul McDermott, Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, Jason Breslin, Jimmy Bradley Gerard McLaughlin, Malachy McDermott, Benny McLaughlin, Laurence Toland, Mark Moran. Subs: Bart Wesolowski for Moran (81), Conor McNamee for Toland (83), Ethan Canning for B.McLaughlin (88).
Referee: Marty Quinn
RESULTS
Bonagee United 0 Cockhill Celtic 1
Swilly Rovers 1 Finn Harps Reserves 1
Derry City Reserves 2 Fanad United 1
FIXTURE
Saturday, November 3, 2pm
Letterkenny Rovers v Derry City Reserves
