Cockhill Celtic hold out for win against Bonagee United at Dry Arch Park

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League



Bonagee United 0

Cockhill Celtic 1



Cockhill Celtic got a vital win at Dry Arch Park with Laurence Toland getting the only goal of the game early in the second half.

Bonagee had their chances with Darren McFadden denied on a number of occasions

After taking the lead Cockhill kept Bonagee at arm's length and used their experience to eke out the win.



Bonagee United: Shaun Patton, Sean Hume, Mark Harkin, Tommy McMonagle, Jamie Lynagh, Ryan Rainey, Jordan Armstrong, Michael Funston, Micheál Doherty, Garbhan Grant, Darren McFadden. Subs: Gareth Breslin for Armstong (70), Aaron Wassen for Hume (85).

Cockhill Celtic: Lee McCarron, Paul McDermott, Peter Doherty, Oisin McColgan, Jason Breslin, Jimmy Bradley Gerard McLaughlin, Malachy McDermott, Benny McLaughlin, Laurence Toland, Mark Moran. Subs: Bart Wesolowski for Moran (81), Conor McNamee for Toland (83), Ethan Canning for B.McLaughlin (88).

Referee: Marty Quinn



RESULTS



Bonagee United 0 Cockhill Celtic 1

Swilly Rovers 1 Finn Harps Reserves 1

Derry City Reserves 2 Fanad United 1

FIXTURE



Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Saturday, November 3, 2pm

Letterkenny Rovers v Derry City Reserves