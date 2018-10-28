Donegal Town go to Monaghan and overcome FC Lighthouse on penalties after extra-time

There was plenty of action in the Ulster Junior Cup and Shield at the weekend with some big scorelines. Kildrum hit 10 against Lagan Harps, while Clonmany Shamrocks notched nine.

Donegal Town travelled to Monaghan and came home with a win, as Glenea Reserves went to Ballyjamesduff in Cavan and also came home with a win.

Ulster Junior Cup

Donegal Town 2

F.C. Lighthouse 2

(aet) Donegal won 4-3 on penalties

Donegal Town were back in the Ulster Junior Cup after an absence of a few years and came home from Monaghan with a very good win.

They had to twice come from behind to take the match to penalties. FC Lighthouse went one up but Barry Mulligan equalised.

When the game went to extra-time the Monaghan side again went ahead but Ryan Hegarty got the leveller with a header in the dying seconds.

John Leonard was the hero in the penalty shoot-out, saving the vital kick to see Donegal go through 4-3

Lagan Harps 2

Kildrum Tigers 10

The expected debut of Michael Murphy did not materialise and judging on this result the Donegal star may be needed sooner rather than later.

A strong second half from Kildrum saw them run away with this tie. Kildrum took the lead on twenty minutes when Mattie Crossan fired home from the edge of the area. This quickly became 2-0 when William Lynch headed home.

Lagan pulled a goal back when Ryan Diver flicked in a corner. Kikdrum added goals through Oran Higgins and Willam Lynch before Alberto Rovelli pulled another back for Lagan.

Kildrum ran riot in the second half with further goals from Conor Matthewson (2), Brett Mc Ginty (2), Kevin Mc Hugh and Daniel Clarke. An impressive performance from Kildrum but disappointingly for Lagan they fell away in the second half.

Referee: Joe Mc Hugh.

Bonagee United 0

Carndonagh F.C. 4

The visitors went ahead on thirteen minutes when a long ball out of defence fell to Codie Coyle and he shot home from just inside the box. Aiden Mc Laughlin for Bonagee then saw his strike from twenty yards deflected wide by the defender.

Lee Mc Monagle saw his strike on goal well saved by Fergal in the visitor’s goal on twenty four minutes. Jordan Rodgers for the home side had a great strike on goal on thirty six minutes saved by the keeper. Lee Mc Monagle should have levelled the match on forty three minutes when a cross from the left by Drew Connelly was chested down to him on the edge of the box but he shot wide.

Carndonagh got their second two minutes later when Lorcan Bradley fired home from six yards after a mistake in the box by the Bonagee defender. Glen Gallagher for the home side saw his effort from the edge of the box just go over the bar on 49 minutes.

Carndonagh made it three on seventy six minutes when the home team lost the ball to Carndonagh, Codie Coyle broke clear and squared the ball to Lorcan Bradley who shot home from fifteen yards. The final goal of the game came on seventy seven minutes when Chris Diver shot home from just inside the box. Team effort by both sides.

Referee: Liam Mc Laughlin.

Kilmacrennan Celtic 4

Illies Celtic 3

Kilmacrennan went one up through Daire Mc Daid in the first 5 minutes. Seami "Nani" Friel went through on goal 2 minutes later and when the Illies Keeper rushed out he took him down.

Enda Mc Cormick converted the resultant penalty. Illies too had their chances in the first half and with 5 minutes to go they got one back. Illies picked up where they left off at the second half and brought it level at 2-2.

Kilmacrennan got a 3rd when Daire Mc Daid got his second from a free-kick. Illies went straight up the pitch from the restart and got an equaliser. The match winning goal came with 10 minutes remaining when a Seami "Nanny" free-kick found Mc Daid who nodded the ball down to Michael Mc Laughlin who slotted the ball into the goal.

A great Cup tie between two committed sides.

Cappry Rovers 1

Glengad F.C. 6

Inishowen team Glengad United advanced to the next round of the Ulster Junior Cup with a convincing win over a much younger Cappry Rovers team at a sun-drenched Cappry Park. Glengad took the lead in the fourth minute when Christy Mc Laughlin scored following a cross.

Cappry got back on level terms in the sixteenth minute when Dean O' Donnell scored with a shot. Christy Mc Laughlin got his and Glengad's second goal in the nineteenth minute when he scored from close range after a good save from Eoin Gallen in the Cappry goal. James Mc Kinney scored Glengad's third goal in the fifty first minute with a shot to the top corner of the net.

Cappry pressed looking to get a goal back and left themselves exposed at the back. Terence Doherty scored Glengad's fourth goal in the eighty first minute following a mix up in the Cappry defence. Cathal Mc Daid scored the visitors fifth goal in the eighty second minute when he scored from close range following a cross. Joe Doherty got Glengad's six goal in the eighty third minute.

Team Performance from a youthful Cappry Rovers team. Christy Mc Laughlin and Stephen Mc Laughlin were best for a very good Glengad team.

Referee: Liam Mc Laughlin .

Rathmullan Celtic 7

Drumoghill F.C. 2

Dixie Deeney's Rathmullan Celtic booked their passage through to the next round of the Ulster Cup with a comfortable win over Drumoghill at The Moss with a second half hat-trick from Hoops' skipper Eoin Sheridan complimenting the optimal Autumnal conditions that were more akin to a Summer's day at the Seaside.

The Hoops controlled proceedings from the start with Sheridan and Dara Patton dictating the game from their partnership in midfield. The Hoops took the lead on 13 minutes when star man Reggie Miller sent a ball through for striker Mark Wilson who made no mistake from inside the area for the first of his brace.

Drumoghill responded however, on 19 minutes, when their sharp shooter Liam O' Donnell took advantage of a loose ball inside the area and placed it beyond the out-stretched Shaun Gallagher in goals. Wilson though duly dug deep on 22 minutes with a daisy cutter from 20 yards sneaking into the left corner of John Walsh's goal to restore the Hoops' advantage. This was cancelled out yet again by O' Donnell as Drumoghill attacked through Michael Toner and amid a goal-mouth scramble O'Donnell calmly slotted home for the home side.

The Hoops upped the tempo and once again took the lead on 35 minutes when Patton sent a perfect lob over the defence to set Raymond Boyce free and the striker made no mistake with a calm finish to give the Hoops the half time lead. Drumoghill lost Kieran Defan to a Red Card on 50 minutes and Rathmullan used the extra man to their advantage.

They extended their lead on 55 minutes when striker Wilson was brought down inside the area by Walsh and Sheridan stepped up to score from the penalty spot in what would be his first of three from the white mark. On the hour mark Reggie Miller put Connolly through on goals but the winger was fouled and Rathmullan were awarded a spot kick. This time Travis Crawford saw Red leaving the hosts with nine players. Sheridan duly executed the penalty to effectively kill the match.

Sheridan completed his hat-trick of spot kicks on 85 minutes. Alawiye delivered the finishing touch with a well taken goal on 88 minutes.

Referee: John Coll

Ulster Junior Shield

Arranmore United 2

Culdaff F.C. 1

Arranmore welcomed Culdaff to the Island for this Ulster Junior Shield tie and the home team ran out 2-1 winners after coming from behind.

Culdaff took the lead when a free kick from 30 yards took a deflection off a home defender and found the roof of the net out of the reach of the home keeper. It remained 0-1 until the break. Arranmore came out with much more intent in the second half and with the introduction of Aidan Proctor and Sean Mc Cauley the pressure told as Gavin Mc Glanaghey did well to control a long ball from the back and find the far corner to make it 1-1.

Aidan Proctor was a constant menace and went close on one or two occasions then in the 80th minute Mc Glanaghey found the net again following brilliant build up play from Sean McCauley and Gary Heaney.

Referee: Barry Hunter.

Dunlewey Celtic 0

Milford United Reserves 4

Very wintery conditions in Glentornan Park for this Ulster Junior Shield clash. The visitors took the initiative and went one up after Ciaran Blaney opened the scoring with a neat finish.

Shortly afterwards Milford went two up when Blaney got on the end of a low driven cross to tap the ball home for his second. The second half started with both teams creating chances but it was Milford who added another two goals through Ryan Flood and Ciaran Blaney who completed his hat-trick with another neat finish.

Glencar Celtic 4

Raphoe Town 1

An excellent team performance from Glencar as goals from Shane Hilley, Joe Baker and Odhran Barron saw them race in to a deserved 3 goal first half lead in breezy Rathmullan. Hilley added his second late in the second half with a sweet left footed finish to make it four.

The makeshift Glencar defence were solid throughout and held firm until a late penalty call allowed Raphoe bag a consolation. Team performances from both sides.

Oldtown Celtic 4

Strand Rovers 1

This Ulster Junior Shield game was played at Letterkenny Community Centre on a cold but dry day. Both teams started brightly and created chances but it was Oldtown who got the opening goal after good work from Krissi Mc Laughlin setting up his brother Paddy who finished from inside the box.

Strand to their credit came right back and equalised when Dylan Boyle scored after beating his man and shooting from the edge of the box. The first half finished level. The second half started much the same as the first with both team having chances. Luke Friel put Oldtown ahead with a cracking shot from about 30 yards which gave the strand keeper no chance. The game's third goal arrived shortly afterwards again through Luke Friel with nearly an identical shot.

Strand could have pulled one back only for great goal-keeping from Tomas Mc Laughlin in the Oldtown goal. The game as a contest was over after newly introduced sub Micheal Mongan scored Oldtown's 4th after beating his marker and hitting a shot from the edge of the box which gave the Strand keeper no chance.

Best for Oldtown Luke Friel, Krissi Mc Laughlin and Mickey Hawe with a team effort from strand.

Referee: Colm Mc Conigley

Sporting Ballyjamesduff 0

Glenea United Reserves 1

Glenea United Reserves visited Sporting Ballyjamesduff for this Ulster Junior Shield fixture. The Glasserchoo men took a first half lead but had to work hard for it.

Despite coming under fierce pressure from their hosts in the second half, John Ferry's side held on and their name will be in the hat for the next Round of this competition.

Curragh Athletic 2

Illies Celtic Reserves 0

The game started at a very hight tempo with Curragh pushing hard to get the opening goal and it came on 15 minutes following some great work down the right by Callum Gordon and Gavin Sweeney who pulled the ball back to the in-rushing Tim Callahan who made no mistake.

Curragh pushed for the second and it came on the half hour when Gordon was upended in the box and for the second game in a row the veteran Gary Doherty slotted the ball home. The second half saw Illies push hard for a goal but found the Curragh defence very strong with Mickey O'Brien marshalling well. A few half chances fell to James Sweeney and Barney Lafferty but it finished 2-0 with Callum Gordon having a superb game.

Team effort from Illies.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

St. Catherine's 1

Castlefin Celtic 3

In glorious Autumn sunshine the visitors started the brightest and Castlefin were well worth their 1-0 lead after 10 minutes. Nice one touch football on the edge of the 18 yard line saw Ronan Tourish slot low past the Saints 'keeper.

Two minutes later it was 2-0 as a free kick, swung dangerously in from the right, glanced off Hugh Mc Fadden's head for an own goal which gave the home keeper no chance.The home team then settled and held the score at 2-0 until the half time interval.

The second half was a much more even contest but on 70 minutes JP Malley latched onto a cross from the right and he made it 3-0 to Castlefin.

A young St. Catherine’s team kept going and on 75 minutes Lanty Molloy scored a deserved consolation goal with a firm right foot strike from outside the box.

Results:

Ulster Junior Shield

Arranmore United 2 v Culdaff F.C. 1

Dunlewey Celtic 0 v Milford United Reserves 4

Glencar Celtic 4 v Raphoe Town 1

Oldtown Celtic 4 v Strand Rovers 1

Kildrum Tigers Reserves 1 v Cockhill Celtic Youths 3

Sporting Ballyjamesduff 0 v Glenea United Reserves 1

Curragh Athletic 2 v Illies Celtic Reserves 0

Kerrykeel '71 F.C. 3 v Cavan Town Reserves 0

Rasheny F.C. Reserves 3 v Whitestrand United 2

Clonmany Shamrocks Reserves 0 v Glenree United 3

Ulster Junior Cup

Bonagee United 0 v Carndonagh F.C. 4

Keadue Rovers 0 v Milford United 0

Redcastle F.C. 3 v Cranford United 2

F.C. Lighthouse 1 v Donegal Town 1

(2-2 a.e.t., Donegal Town won 4-3 on penalties)

Lagan Harps 2 v Kildrum Tigers 10

Kilmacrennan Celtic 4 v Illies Celtic 3

Lifford Celtic 2 v Clonmany Shamrocks 9

Cappry Rovers 1 v Glengad F.C. 6

Rathmullan Celtic 7 v Drumoghill F.C. 2

Convoy Arsenal 3 v Aileach F.C. 3

Cavan Town 4 v Glenea United 3

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

St. Catherines 1 v Castlefin Celtic 3

Fixtures

Saturday 3rd November, 2 p.m.

Glencar Inn Division One

Glencar Celtic v Arranmore United 1 p.m.

Dunlewey Celtic v Strand Rovers FC

Keadue Rovers FC v Castlefin Celtic

St Catherines FC Reserves v Oldtown Celtic

Donegal Town FC v Glenea United



Old Orchard Division Two

Milford United FC v Gweedore Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC v Drumbar FC

Killdrum Tigers v Drumkeen United

Cappry Rovers v Drumoghill FC Res

Oscar Traynor Cup

Saturday

Donegal League v Inishowen League