Donegal Town ease their way into last four of U-16 Champions League

Donegal Town were impressive as they ran out convincing winners over Gweedore United in the Champions League U-16 game in the Hospital Field.

Donegal Town 4

Gweedore United 0

The winners dominated in most areas of the field and should have been much further than 2-0 ahead at the break.

Powered on by Richard O'Rourke and Christopher Gallagher in the middle of the field, they created chance after chance and it took sweeper Joe Campbell to come forward to head home the first goal from a corner on 18 minutes.

Prior to that Joe Leape was unlucky on a couple of occasions while centre forward Alex McCalmont was causing problems for the Gweedore defence on each attack.

Jamie Gorrell was also to the fore and could have had a goal but the referee ruled that he had fouled the 'keeper.

A Joe Campbell free was bound for the corner but was headed over before the second goal arrived on 30 minutes. A corner from Joe Leape was not cleared and after bouncing around Kyle Campbell applied the finishing touch.

Gweedore were limited to a long range effort by Shaun Curran while Donegal 'keeper Rory Kennedy almost presented Kyle Doohan with a chance, but he got back to make up for his error.

Shaun Curran again carried the main threat for Gweedore in the second half with a couple of shots just off target, while Richard O'Rourke and Christopher Gallagher had efforts for the home side.

The third goal came on 54 minutes with right back Darragh Geary hitting a scorcher that came back off the underside of the crossbar and Joe Leape had the easy task of heading home from close range.

The fourth came shortly after when a Joe Campbell free kick saw Richard O'Rourke drift in behind and he volleyed home in some style.

After the game petered out as both sides ran their benches. Donegal did have a couple of chances with Aidan Thomas hitting the sidenetting and Paul Langan firing over from close to goal.

Overall a convincing display by Donegal Town with the Campbells controlling the defence; O'Rourke outstanding in midfield and up front the front men looked likely with Jordan and Gorrell supplying ball from the wings.

DONEGAL TOWN: Rory Kennedy, Darragh Geary, Shay Travers, Joe Campbell, Kyle Campbell, Christopher Gallagher, Mark Jordan, Richard O'Rourke, Alex McCalmont, Joe Leape, Jamie Gorrell. Substitutes: Caelen Doherty, Paul Langan, Kevin Canny, Aidan Thomas, Liam McLaughlin.

GWEEDORE UNITED: Peadar O Baoill, Kevin Boyle, Remy Moran, Keenan Gallagher, Shaun McFadden, Shaun Curran, Kyle Doohan, Maitiu de Galai, Michael Martin, Stephen McFadden, James Geaney. Substitutes: Abdul O Babire, Matthew McFadden, Ronan O hEifearnain, Dylan McFadden, Nathan Kibbler.

REFEREE: George Clinton