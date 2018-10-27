Mogan points the way as St. Naul's just edge out Bundoran in close encounter in Gaelic Park

A superbly struck 66th minute point from the fabulous Peadar Mogan gave a slightly stronger St Naul’s side a narrow but deserved victory over Bundoran in a thriller in arctic conditions in Gaelic Park.

Bundoran 0-11

St Naul’s 0-12



Mogan had ice in the blood as he cooly steered over the winner as Naul’s finally responded to an heroic Bundoran comeback that saw then hit four points in five minutes to tie matters in the 63rd minute.

But this fine victory came at a cost as Naul’s, who had eight senior players on board, lost star wing back John Relihan who was stretchered off with what looked to be a painful leg injury in the 55th minute.

The winners played into the breeze in the opening half and trailed by just two points as the home side, led by 0-6 to 0-4 partly due to the accuracy of full-forward Oran Gallagher.

But the home side could only score one more point in 28 minutes as Naul’s tacked on 0-7 with Mogan, Daniel Meehan and Ryan McBrearty hitting a total of 0-11.

But Bundoran were not finished and points from Cian Mc Eniff (0-2), team captain Brendan Oates and Paul Murphy tied matters in the 64thminute to set a frenetic finish where Mogan showed his true class to steer his side home.

BUNDORAN: Conor Carty; Conor Jack McMnus, Brian McHenry, Adam Brennan; Brendan Oates (0-1), Paul Murphy (0-2), Mathew Duffy; Niall Carr, Cian McEniff (0-32f); Oisin Walsh (0-1), Timmy Govorov (0-1), Conor McLoone; Oran Gallagher (0-3f), Cody Granaghan. Subs: Jacon Michuik for Conor McLoone (h-time), Max Muller for Oran Gallagher (50).

ST NAUL’S: Gavin Mulreaney, Dylan McBrearty Dermot Gallagher, Freddie Cullen; John Relihan, Brendan McCole (0-1), Jamie Burke; Ian Campbell, Conor Gavigan, Sean T Meehan, Michael Coughlan; Ryan McBrearty (0-2), Daniel Meehna (0-3), Peadar Mogan (0-6,3f). Subs: Ryan McHugh for Dylan McBrearty (15 inj), James McBrearty for John Relihan (56 inj)

REFEREE: Jimmy White (Killybegs)