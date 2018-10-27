Killybegs overcome Aodh Ruadh in Donegal U-21 Championship quarter-final

Killybegs finished strongly to defeat Aodh Ruadh in the U-21 quarter-final in Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Fintra.

Killybegs 3-7

Aodh Ruadh 0-10

With a strong wind blowing towards the sea in Fintra, this was a game of two halves, but when the fat was in the fire and the home side just a point ahead in added time, they struck for two goals to seal the win.

Killybegs had the breeze in the first half and they got off to a great start with a goal in the first minute. Ryan Cunningham made the opening and crossed for Carl Gallagher to slide home.

Cunningham added a point on four minutes, but they had a number of wides before Aodh Ruadh got on the scoreboard on 14 minutes through a Philip Patton free.

Killybegs had their best period in the second quarter with Mickey Gallagher really impressing on the '40'. Ryan Cunningham pointed a free and also pointed from play before Gallagher hit three on the trot for a 1-6 to 0-1 lead on 26 minutes.

Aodh Ruadh got the final score just before the break, another Patton free, to leave it 1-6 to 0-2 at the break.

The lead looked healthy, but Aodh Ruadh came out fighting and by the 39th minute they had the margin down to a point with Philip Patton with three frees, Oisin Rooney and Nathan Boyle from play and Boyle from a free from outside the '45'.

But they were dealt a severe blow in the 44th minute when Nathan Boyle picked up a second yellow card. Michael Gallagher and Philip Patton (free) traded points on 49 minutes.

Aodh Ruadh had a chance for an equaliser from a free but they elected to take it quickly but it was cleared. There was stalemate for much of the final quarter as Killybegs lost Seamus Og Byrne (harshly) to a black card, but in added time they struck for two goals to kill off the tie.

The first and vital score came when Jack McSharry broke through. He was fouled as he fired over the bar and referee Anthony McCallig awarded a penalty. From the spot Ryan Cunningham slotted home.

Almost immediately Killybegs broke through again and Conor Cunningham was on the end of the move to finish the game.

All Aodh Ruadh could muster in reply was a Shane McGrath free.

KILLYBEGS: Corey Byrne; Dara McClean, Cillian Gildea, Mark Finnerty; Ryan Carr, Seamus Og Byrne, Daniel O'Keeney; Evan Broderick, Jack McSharry; Shaun Gorrell, Michael Gallagher (0-4), Michael Statham; Charlie Breslin, Ryan Cunningham (1-3, pen,f), Carl Gallagher (1-0). Subs., Conor Cunningham (1-0) for C Gallagher 45; Carl Gallagher for M Gallagher; Timmy Gorrell, Callum Quinn, Jack O'Donnell

AODH RUADH: Sean Taylor; Callum O'Halloran, Cian McGloin, Conall Sweeny; Jason Granaghan, Shane Gillespie, Daniel Warnock; Nathan Boyle (0-2,1f), Oisin Rooney (0-1); Ryan McKenna, Philip Patton (0-6,6f), Michael McKenna; Eoin Doherty, Shane McGrath (0-1,f), Dylan Gallagher. Subs., Paddy McCaffrey for Warnock, bcard 9; Eugene Drummond for R McKenna 50

REFEREE: Anthony McCallig (Naomh Ultan)