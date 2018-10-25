Top class performances from Tir Chonaill athletes over weekend

It has been a very busy and successful period for club athletes and coaches. At recent Donegal Cross-Country Championships in Carndonagh and the Rosses club teams won Masters women's and U-14 boys team titles in addition to outstanding individual performances from Mia McCalmont , winner of the combined masters/U18 race, Cathal O'Donnell U14 Boys, and Savannah Timoney, U16 Girls.

At the prestigious Athletics Ireland Open International Cross Country invitational on Sunday last in Abbotstown, Mia McCalmont excelled beyond her expectations when finishing 2nd in the Junior/U20/4,500m race - a remarkable performance for the 4th Year Abbey Voc School student.

Her schoolmate and 3rd Year AVS student Niamh Mohan was equally impressive at the Irish schools indoor five disciplines multi event championships in Athlone. Niamh's performance gained her a place on the Irish team for next weekend#s schools International at the Emerates Stadium Glasgow

County Squad Coaching Day

Athletes and club coaches from all over Donegal attended last Sundays County Coaching Day, hosted by Tir Chonaill AC, in Donegal Town. Sprinting, hurdles,high jump and S&C were the areas covered. Thanks to Mary Callaghan, Co Board Director of coaching for organisation and promotion and to coaches Paul McKee, Ciara Kearns and Eamon Harvey for delivery.

Up coming events

Best of luck to the large group of club athletes contesting the Dublin City Marathon -remember its not the distance but the intensity that kills. To the group of juvenile athletes contesting the Ulster/ANI even age group c/ships at Greenmount College, Antrim on Saturday enjoy.

Finally the club hosts an annual internal competition on Sunday in Donegal with all juvenile age groups offered a sprint, jump, throw and middle distance event.