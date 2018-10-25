Killybegs have lodged objection to decision to decide Donegal League Division Three with play-offs

Killybegs GAA Club have lodged an appeal against the decision of the Donegal Competitions Control Committee to change the way the Division Three League title is to be decided.

Killybegs GAA Club were declared Division Three League champions, at the September Co. Board meeting, but a meeting of the Donegal Competitions Control Committee on Sunday morning last decided that the outcome of Division Three will now be decided by a three-way play-off.

As a result Killybegs have confirmed that they have lodged an appeal to this decision and have expressed their anger at the way they have been treated.

Killybegs, Naomh Brid and Buncrana all finished level on 27 points (Naomh Brid won their last game on Saturday last at home to Burt).

As all clubs had been notified prior to the end of the league that score difference would be the deciding factor, Killybegs finished on top and were duly declared Division Three champions.

When score difference was taken into account Killybegs were first, with Naomh Brid second and Buncrana missing out.

Buncrana sought clarification and when the Donegal CCC got advice from Croke Park, they were happy enough on Tuesday of last week last to stand by their original decision of deciding the matter on score difference.

However, a further meeting of the CCC was called for Sunday morning last when it was decided that the Division Three League would have to be decided by play-offs. The CCC issued a statement outlining their decision saying that they had received advice from Croke Park on the matter.

Dates were pencilled in for those play-offs with Killybegs playing Naomh Brid on 11th November; Killybegs v Buncrana on 18th November and Naomh Brid v Buncrana on 25th November.

But with Killybegs deciding at a club meeting on Tuesday night to lodge an appeal, there may be another twist.

The Killybegs club are very unhappy as they played their last game five weeks ago and have not been training and feel this decision is a 'sucker punch' after finishing top.

It is a messy situation and whatever the outcome the rules will need to be clarified for the future.

One suggestion put forward is that all three teams could be promoted. Could be a GAA solution to a tricky situation!