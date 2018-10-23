GAA CLUB FIXTURES: All the club fixtures in Donegal for next seven days

With the club scene winding down, the U-21 Championships take centre stage this weekend.

Here are the full list of fixtures

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under21 A Championship

Fri, 26 Oct,

Fri, 26 Oct, Venue: Ardara, Ardara V Naomh Conaill 20:00, Ref: Val Murray

Sat, 27 Oct,

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: St Eunan's, St Eunan's V St Michael's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Glenfin, Glenfin V Gaoth Dobhair 15:00, Ref: TBC

Under21 B Championship

Sat, 27 Oct,

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Termon, Termon V Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Gaelic Park, Bundoran V St Naul's GAA Club 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Moyle Park, Milford V Fanad Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Hibernian Park, Burt V Cloughaneely 15:00, Ref: TBC

Under21 C Championship

Sat, 27 Oct,

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Naomh Brd, Naomh Bríd V Letterkenny Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Carndonagh, Carndonagh V Robert Emmets 15:00, Ref: TBC

Mon, 29 Oct,

Mon, 29 Oct, Venue: Pairc Aodh Rua, Red Hughs V Downings 15:00, Ref: TBC

All County League Division 2 Reserve

Sat, 27 Oct,

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, Naomh Columba V Four Masters 15:00, Ref: TBC

County Under Thirteen Division One Championship

Sat, 27 Oct,

Sat, 27 Oct, Venue: Donegal, Four Masters V Glenswilly 14:00, Ref: TBC