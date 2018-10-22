St. Eunan's top their group in Loch an Iúir after win over St. Mary's CBS, Belfast

St. Eunan's had another good victory in their final group game in the Loch an Iúir competition today in Garvaghey.

St Eunan’s College 6-10 (28)

St Marys CBS, Belfast 2-05 (11)

St. Eunan's played with the strong breeze in the opening half and after the opening quarter, it was very close with the Letterkenny boys ahead by 1-5 to 1-3.

In the last seven minutes of the half, St. Eunan's hit 1-2 to take a 2-7 to 1-3 lead to the dressing rooms.

St. Mary's came out with all guns blazing in the second half, getting the first point, but the Letterkenny College boys stepped up, knowing that the winner of the game went through to the knockout stages, with the loser being eliminated.

They kept the Belfast boys scoreless for the next 26 minutes and showed a huge commitment, rattling in 4-3 by the 51st minute to see out game. They were able to use their bench as a result in the final ten minutes.

St Mary's got a late 1-1 consolation but by that stage but The College boys had their eyes set on the minefield that is knockout football in Ulster Schools.

They are through to the Ulster semi-final and will have that game after the halloween break.

Scorers: Christopher Diver 2-6,4f, Mark Bonner 1-2, Donal Gallagher 0-1, Mandy Kelly 1-0, Michael Doherty 1-1, Max Roarty 1-0

Top performances from Jamie MaCauley, Josh Patton, Mark Bonner, Donal Gallagher and Gareth Gallagher.