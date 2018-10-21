FAI Junior Cup wins for Cappry, Kildrum, Lifford and Castlefinn Celtic

There were six games on Sunday involving teams from the Donegal League in the FAI Junior Cup and once again, there was some cracking action around the county.

Lifford Celtic came out on top in their all-Division One meeting with Ballybofey United at the Finn Valley complex.

Brian Breslin scored the opener for Lifford and while Ballybofey were back on level terms by half-time, goals from Kevin Lynch and Breslin again saw Lifford complete what was an impressive up win.

There was no joy for Keadue Rovers who lost out 2-1 at home to Illies Celtic after extra time.

The Inishowen men came from behind to win thanks to goals from Liam Doherty and Dominic Coyle. Aidan McHugh scored the opener for Keadue.

Cappry Rovers maintained their fine start to the season with a 3-0 win at home to Rathmullan Celtic. Paddy McNutly and Dean O’Donnell were among the goals for the winners.

Raphoe Town were beaten 4-1 by high-flying Greencastle FC.

William Lynch was among the goals as Kildrum Tigers saw off the challenge of Glenea United in an all-Premier affair by 2-1.

And Castlefinn Celtic are safely through to the next round when they proved too strong for Glengad United, winning 3-0.

LEAGUE ACTION

In the Donegal League, there was just one match in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division with Donegal Town recording a comprehensive 7-2 win at home to St. Catherine’s

David Graham was once again the star man for Donegal, scoring four goals.

Joe McIntyre, Peadar Mogan and Eoin Slevin were also on the mark as Donegal Town moved joint second in the table.

The St. Catherine’s goals came from a Ryan Cunningham penalty and Timmy Gorrell.

There was only one match in Division One with Convoy Arsenal winning 4-0 at Drumoghill.

And Kerrykeel were 5-4 winners in a goal-fest at Curragh Athletic in Division Two. The victory means Kerrykeel are now clear leaders in the division.



SATURDAY LEAGUE

The big game in the Glencar Inn Division One on Saturday saw the points shared in a 1-1 draw between Arranmore United and Strand Rovers.

Gavin McGlanaghey put Arranmore in front only for Conor Greene to score the equaliser.

It was 1-1 too in Letterkenny between Oldtown Celtic and Keadue Rovers

Aaron Boyle had headed Keadue in front but Oldtown fought back to earn a point thanks to Michael Devine’s goal.

Rory Dalton hit a hat-trick as Castlefinn Celtic beat Dunlewey 6-3. In the other match in this division, Glenea United got their first win of the campaign, beating St. Catherine’s 2-0.

Kildrum Tigers lead the way in the Old Orchard Division Two, although they were held to a 3-3 draw at Cappry Rovers on Saturday.

The gap at the top is down to just two points with Drumoghill in second spot after they came from 2-0 down to beat Gweedore Celtic at The Moss.

Shaun Wogan hit the winner for Drumoghill.

Fintown Harps are third after they won 2-1 away at Drumkeen United - Karl McGlynn with a late winner for Harps.

FIXTURES

Saturday 27th October

Ulster Shield

Arranmore United v Culdaff FC

Dunlewey Celtic v Milford United FC Res

Glencar Celtic v Raphoe Town

Oldtown Celtic v Strand Rovers FC

Killdrum Tigers v Cockhill Celtic Youth



Sunday 28th October

Ulster Cup

Bonagee United FC v Carndonagh FC

Keadue Rovers FC v Milford United FC

Redcastle FC v Cranford FC

FC Lighthouse v Donegal Town FC

Lagan Harps FC v Killdrum Tigers

Kilmacrennan Celtic FC v Illies Celtic

Lifford Celtic FC v Clonmany Shamrock

Cappry Rovers v Glengad FC

Rathmullan Celtic v Drumoghill FC

Convoy Arsenal FC v Aileach FC

Cavan Town v Glenea United



Ulster Shield

Sporting Ballyjamesduff v Glenea United

Curragh Athletic FC v Illies Celtic

Kerrykeel 71 FC v Cavan Town

Rasheney FC v Whitestrand United FC

Clonmany Shamrock v Glenree United FC



Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

St Catherines FC v Castlefin Celtic