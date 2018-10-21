St. Eunan's Reserves too strong for Naomh Conaill with second half surge

St Eunan’s are Donegal Senior B champions once again following a second half tour de force performance against Naomh Conaill in today’s final, in MacCumhaill Park.



St Eunan’s …….. 3-13

Naomh Conaill … 0-10



It was all square at the end of the first half with the sides locked on 0-6 each.

But St Eunan’s took over in the second half and thanks to goals from team captain Mick Martin, man of the match Niall Hannigan and corner forward Eoin McGeehin, they were easy winners.

Naomh Conaill did battle to the end but there was no great argument about the outcome at the finish.

The first half was pretty even with Niall Hannigan, St Eunan’s standout player, tied up the game with the last kick of the opening half from a 13 metre free.

Hannigan kicked four of his side’s first half tally while Charlie McGuinness was in fine form for Naomh Conaill. The big full-forward ended the half with four points also, three of them from play.

Naomh Conaill played with whatever advantage was going from the crossfield wind. They dominated early on but wayward shooting meant they had to wait until the eighth minute for their opening score.

Charles McGuinness converted from 20 metres for what was also the game’s first score.

Eoin McGeehin screwed over under pressure after a great fetch in the middle of the field from Hannigan and a quick delivery inside to McGeehin.

McGuinness restored Naomh Conaill’s lead with another close-in free.

But two quick Hannigan points in the space of a minute - one from a free - nudged St. Eunan’s 0-3 to 0-2 ahead.

Jamie McHugh with a delightful point from play tied up the game 0-3 at the end of the first quarter.

St Eunan’s, however, were growing into the game and with their defence on top Hannigan and Oisin Carr raised white flags for a 0-5 to 0-3 lead.

But with Naomh Conaill finding a second wind, Hugh Gallagher and McGuinness kicked two fine points to tie up the game for a third time.

And with the half-time whistle beckoning McGuinness edged Naomh Conaill ahead before Hannigan tied it up with his late free.

St Eunan’s got the second half off to a bright start and rattled off the first three points thanks to strikes from Oisin Carr, Hannigan and Cillian Morrison to go three up 0-9 to 0-6, 11 minutes into the new half.

Hannigan’s point from 35 metres was the pick of them. The flying Hannigan beat a number of defenders out on the left hand side to make enough room to swing over with his left.

McGeehin added another St Eunan’s point before Mick Martin struck for the first goal.

Martin palmed to the net from close range after good build up play from Hannigan and Cillian Morrison.

The goal opened up a seven point lead, 1-10 to 0-6, with a little under 15 minutes left to play.

Naomh Conaill responded with three points before Hannigan polished off a fine move with St Eunan’s second goal for a 2-10 to 0-9 lead.

And the game was well and truly wrapped up when McGeehin hammered home goal number three with a little under six minutes of normal time remaining.



ST; EUNAN’S: Eoin Boyle; Conor Boyle, Darragh Toal, Sean Halvey; Sean Ryan, Oisin Carr (0-2), James Kelly; Jordan O’Dowd (0-1,f), Sean McGettigan; Cormac Finn, Cillian Morrison (0-1), Brian McIntyre; Niall Hannigan (1-6,3f), Michael Martin, Eoin McGeehan (1-2).

Subs; Anthony Gallagher for J Kelly, John Haran for B McIntyre 51; Jamie Doherty (0-1) for M Martin 55; Kieran Sharkey for O Carr 63



NAOMH CONAILL: Noel Gavigan; Oran McDevitt, Cathal Ellis, Stephen Molloy; Oran Doherty, Johnny Bonner (0-1), Hughie Gallagher (0-1); Tony Byrne, Jamie Cranley; Jamie McHugh (0-1), Charles McGuinness (0-6,41f), Danny Gallagher;Leon Thompson (0-1), Paul McGuinness, Cian Doherty. Subs: Martin Gallagher for O McDevitt, Dermot Ward for C Doherty 47; Shane McDevitt for J McHugh 49; Stephen Moore for J Cranley 58.



REFEREE; Marc Brown (Four Masters).