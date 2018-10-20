Naomh Brid finish league campaign with facile win over Burt in Trummon

Naomh Brid had a facile win over a weakened Burt side in their final Division Three league game at Trummon.



Naomh Brid 7-12

Burt 1-4



It was a walk in the park for the Naomh Brid team, who have now finished their league campaign level with Killybegs and Buncrana at the top of Division Three.

It is learned that the Donegal CCC will meet tomorrow (Sunday) morning and will decide how the promotion is decided. As it stands, Killybegs are top, ahead of Naomh Brid with Buncrana third if score difference is taken into account.

Naomh Brid had little difficulty in today's game in securing the final two league points. They led 3-4 to 1-1 at half-time, their three goals coming in quick success, two from Daragh Brogan and the third from Ross Gallagher.

Two more goals from Ross Gallagher and Brogan at the start of the second half removed any doubt about the result.



Scorers - Naomh Brid: Ross Gallagher 3-5; Daragh Brogan 3-2,1f; Calum McGrory 1-0; Ryan Brogan 0-2; Declan McCafferty, Pauric Gormley, Callum Gallagher 0-1 each.

Burt: Sean McHugh 1-3,2f; Michael McHugh 0-1.