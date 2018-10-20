Erne Wanderers top Champions League group after draw with Milford at Lakeside

Despite being denied the win by a Milford equaliser, Erne Wanderers topped their Champions League U-14 group after a draw at the Lakeside.

Erne Wanderers 2

Milford Utd 2

Both sides finished level on points in the table but Erne Wanderers have the better goal difference, so will advance as champions.

In a very evenly balanced game, it looked as if Erne Wanderers had taken victory when they took the lead two minutes from time when Danny Breen played a through ball and it was latched on to by Aaron Neilan to put the home side 2-1 ahead.

But the lead was shortlived as a minute later Erne gave away a free just inside their own half. From the kick, the ball was played over the top and Mikey McBride got on the end of it. Ryan Daly parried the shot but was unable to stop it end in the net.

Up to that final spurt, it looked as if the game would end 1-1, as it had been at half-time. Milford took the lead on 14 minutes when a corner was swung over and Jordan Ryan got free at the back post to powerfully head home.

The goal spurred on Erne Wanderers and Milford 'keeper Daithi McGinley had to be aleart a minute later.

The equaliser came on 22 minutes and Milford were a little unlucky to give away a free. From the kick Damian Weber fired a powerful shot which Milford 'keeper McGinley was only able to parry and Aaron Cullen was in quickly to slide home.

Erne lost Jack Gallagher to a hand injury, but there was very little between the teams. Eoghain Kelly was involved in some very neat work in midfield while Aaron Neilan made some powerful breaks for the home side.

Liam Donnelly fired a free kick just over for Milford while Kyle McNulty had a long range effort for Erne saved as the half ended 1-1.

ERNE WANDERERS: Ryan Daly, Shane Delahunty, Damian Weber, Aaron Cullen, Tommy Winters, Kyle McNulty, Aaron Neilan, Oisin McGlinchey, Jack Gallagher, Eoghain Kelly, Robbie Murphy. Subs., Aidan Sweeny, Danny Breen, Shane McGloin, James Gallagher, Maitiu Tierney.

MILFORD UTD.: Daithi McGinley, Adam Campbell, Niall Murray, Daragh Kelly Cullen, Paul Ryan, Adam McHugh, Liam Donnelly, Jordan Ryan, Killian McBride, Anthony Curran, Mikey McBride. Subs., Odhran Doherty, Jacob Campbell, Gavin Ring.