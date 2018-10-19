Naomh Conaill captain bidding for a fourth senior championship medal on Sunday

Eoin Waide is the Naomh Conaill captain and will lead his team into battle against Gaoth Dobhair in Sunday’s final.

It will be his seventh county final appearance and with the record standing at three wins and three defeats, the attacking wing-back is hoping to make it four wins from seven outings.

Eoin was just 17 and at left half-back when Naomh Conaill won their first championship in 2005.

And 14 seasons on, he is still wearing the number seven shirt and is the only survivor from the defence that defeated St Eunan’s in a replay in ‘05. Anthony Thompson, who now anchors the defence, was in the middle of the field alongside John Gildea back then.

“Sunday will be our seventh final since 2005. We have won three and lost three; we don’t want the record to read won three and lost four,” said the Naomh Conaill captain, who also captained Donegal to an Ulster Minor Championship title in 2006.

Naomh Conaill lost final number three last year to Kilcar and the hurt of that defeat still hangs over Davy Brennan Memorial Park like a dark cloud.

“The Kilcar defeat still hurts and like any game you lose it drives you on to win your next one. Our goal at the start of the year was to do better than we did last year and that meant getting back to the final.

“And now that we are in the final the only way we can better it is by going out and winning it.”

Standing between Eoin Waide and Naomh Conaill are a highly talented Gaoth Dobhair side who take a five game unbeaten run in the championship into the final.

Included in this five wins is a double score (0-12 to 0-6) win over Naomh Conaill in Magheragallon.

“Gaoth Dobhair have won the league, they have been the most consistent team in the county this year. They are unbeaten in the championship and they beat us along the way.

“The wind was a factor the day they beat us. It was very windy and we kicked something like 15 wides which is not good enough and certainly something we are going to have to improve on.

“The excuse of the wind being a factor is not good enough either because at this time of year it could also be windy on county final day. “The important lesson to take from that game is to only take the shot on when you have a good chance of a score and not to be pulling the trigger from stupid places.

“If we learn that lesson and put in our best performance of the season we will be in with a good chance. But nothing less that 100% is going to be good enough,” says Waide.