Donegal Democrat Jury give their vote to Gaoth Dobhair for Donegal senior county title

The Donegal Democrat jury have come up with a majority verdict for the Michael Murphy Donegal Senior Championship final on Sunday and Gaoth Dobhair get the vote.

The final margin is 8-4 in favour of the Magheragallon men. Those coming down in favour of Gaoth Dobhair are Francie Martin (Bundoran manager), Shaun Sharkey (Dungloe), Damien Ó Dónaill (RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta), Kevin Lyons (Four Masters manager), Brendan Walsh (Glenswilly manager), Maureen O'Donnell (Termon), Daniel Breslin (Killybegs) and Martin McElhinney (St. Michael's).

Those in favour of Naomh Conaill are Karen Guthrie (Glenfin), John Haran (St. Eunan's), Michael Hegarty (Kilcar) and Anthony Molloy (Ardara).

All will be revealed around 5.25 on Sunday evening.