Hospital Field derby the big game in Donegal League this weekend

There should be plenty of interest in Sunday’s only Premier Division match in the Donegal League this weekend as Donegal Town and St. Catherine’s FC meet in a local derby at the Hospital Field.

Neither of these sides have seen much league action this season with both teams only playing two league games thus far.

Newly promoted St. Catherine’s have yet to pick up a point in the Premier having been well beaten in their two games so far, 3-0 at home to Rathmullan Celtic last month, and 5-0 at Keadue Rovers last Sunday week.

In contrast, Donegal Town are unbeaten in their two matches, and they go into this weekend’s match on the back of a very impressive 4-1 home victory over Glenea on Sunday where David Graham struck a hat-trick.

Because of matches in the FAI Junior Cup, there’s just one game in each of the other Sunday divisions.

In the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One, Drumoghill FC host Convoy Arsenal.

Drumoghill dropped their first points last weekend when losing out at home to Bonagee United. This was game was originally fixed for early in September but was postponed.

In the Donegal Physiotherapy and Performance Centre Division Two Curragh Athletic host Kerrykeel on Sunday.

Both teams were involved in high scoring affairs last weekend with Kerrykeel impressive 4-1 winners at Whitestrand while Curragh, previously unbeaten, lost 4-1 at Letterbarrow.

FAI Junior Cup

In the FAI Junior Cup on Sunday, there are six ties involving teams from the Donegal League.

Raphoe Town travel to play a Greencastle FC team who have already beaten Milford and Strand Rovers in the earlier rounds.

There’s an all-Division One clash at the Finn Valley Sports Centre where Ballybofey United play Lifford Celtic.

And there are two all-Premier Division ties.Kildrum Tigers hosting Glenea United. Kildrum’s only defeat in the league this season came at Glenea last Sunday week, but with home advantage, the Tigers will be hoping to advance.

Cappry Rovers came through a second round meeting with Quigley’s Point Swifts last Sunday to set up a home clash with Rathmullan Celtic on Sunday.

Keadue Rovers, winners against Cranford United in the last round, have home advantage again against Illies Celtic.

In the other game, Castlefinn Celtic, who did so well in this competition last season, face a difficult test in the form of Glengad United.

Saturday League

There’s a busy programme of fixtures on Saturday in both divisions.

The top game in the Glencar Inn Division One sees Arranmore United host neighbours Strand Rovers.

In Division Two, there’s a big game at St. Patrick’s Park where Fintown Harps are the visitors for Drumkeen United.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 20

Glencar Inn Division One

Arranmore United v Strand Rovers FC

Castlefin Celtic v Dunlewey Celtic

Oldtown Celtic v Keadue Rovers FC

Glenea United v St Catherines FC Reserves



Old Orchard Division Two

Drumoghill FC Res v Gweedore Celtic

Drumkeen United v Fintown Harps AFC

Cappry Rovers v Killdrum Tigers



Sunday, October 21

Brian McCormick Sports & Premier

Donegal Town FC v St Catherines FC



Temple Domestic Appliance D1

Drumoghill FC v Convoy Arsenal FC



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre D2

Curragh Athletic FC v Kerrykeel 71 FC

FAI Junior Cup

Greencastle FC v Raphoe Town

Ballybofey United FC v Lifford Celtic FC

Kildrum Tigers v Glenea United

Keadue Rovers FC v Illies Celtic

Cappry Rovers v Rathmullan Celtic

Castlefin Celtic v Glengad FC

SCHOOLBOY FIXTURES

U12 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2nd LEG SAT 20th OCT 10-30am

Raphoe Town (0) v (3) Illistrin FC

Mulroy Academy (2) v (0) Kilmac Celtic

U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP A

SAT 20th OCT 11-45am

Bonagee United v Keadue Rovers

Fintown Harps v St Catherines

U14 CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP B

SAT 20th OCT 11-45am

Erne Wanderers v Milford United

Kilmacrennan Celtic v Cappry Rovers

Due to the U-17 Ulster Inter-Pros in Cork, the U-16 Champions League and Youth League fixtures are off.