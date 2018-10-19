Our supporters have a huge part to play on Friday - Cowan

Keith Cowan said the Finn Harps fans who made the journey for last Friday night's first leg at United Park played a huge part in helping his team to a 1-1 draw.

“The travelling supporters were brilliant,” he said.

“They drove us on when we were 1-0 down.

“To be honest, even though we had plenty of the ball after half time, I didn't see us scoring.

“But the fans were great and even after we got the equaliser, they were behind us right to the finish.”

There were great scenes when Cowan, as team captain, led his players to the area of the ground where the Finn Harps fans were congregated, on the final whistle.

“The players showed their afterwards,” he said.



“It was just great to be able to thank them for their support on the night. But we'll need more of the same this Friday.”

His manager, Ollie Horgan, echoed those calls.

“The fans were brilliant up there, especially when we were 1-0 down,” he said.

“They were patient and very vociferous but we need them out in their numbers on Friday and we need them to be patient.

“We could go a goal down but we’re hoping that we can grind something out.

“They played a huge part in us getting out with a result on Friday night. We need every man, woman and child out on Friday to try and get us over the line.”

Finn Park is likely to attract its biggest crowd of the season for a match where so much is at stake.

The winners of this tie will go on to meet Limerick in a two-legged play-off final with either Harps or Drogheda having home advantage in the first leg on Bank Holiday Monday evening, October 29.

Of course Finn Harps supporters have happy memories of their last experience in the play-offs when they managed to beat Limerick 2-0 in the second leg of their decider at Finn Park after Limerick won the first leg 1-0.

Harps' record in promotion play-offs is otherwise very poor.

In 2007, they won promotion via the play-offs after coming through games against Dundalk and Waterford United.

However, they lost out in play-offs against Derry City (December, 2003), Galway United (January 2003), Longford Town (2002), Athlone Town (1995) and Cobh Ramblers (1994).