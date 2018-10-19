Emotional weekend for Wards and Glenfin with Donegal Intermediate Championship win

It’s just over five months since the sudden death of Francie Ward, and his memory brought an odd tear as Glenfin celebrated their Intermediate success on Sunday last in MacCumhaill Park.

His grandson, Gerard, lifted the Cathal McLaughlin Cup and in an acceptance speech that was measured and well-thought, he mentioned someone who was missing.

And Francie would have been a happy man if he had been in Ballybofey on Sunday, for he was part of the fabric of the club since its inception in 1975.

Speaking to the Democrat on Tuesday evening, Gerard (who not alone lifted the cup, but was also named man of the match), said he had brought the cup to his granny earliere in the day. “It was brilliant to be able to take the cup and she was happy to see it and it would have brought back memories.”

Francie was called away suddenly in the month of May. “He was manager of the Junior team that won the championship in 1978 and the Intermediate team that were championship winners in 1983,” says Gerard.

On that 1983 team were three of his sons, Seamus, Liam and Dermot. When Glenfin again won the Intermediate title in 2001, another son, Frank, was player manager but Francie was helping out in the background.

The hand of the Ward family has been a guiding light for the club so it was fitting that the tradition was there on Sunday with Gerard, Conor and Stephen.

“He was the first man at the gate for every game,” says Gerard, who added that he had been out of action for a year with an injury. “But then he got a new knee and he was ever present again.”

His sudden death was a huge shock to the community, but Gerard feels he was looking down on them on Sunday. “There is still a big connection in the club; Seamus is PRO and Frank is involved with the underage. Paddy is down in Kilkenny, but he heavily involved there, chairman of the club,” says Gerard.

And, of course, Gerard’s father, Liam, has been one of the stalwarts of the Glenfin club as a player and, more recently, as an officer, serving as chairman for a number of years.

Also remembered on Sunday evening was Sean McDermott, who passed away earlier in the year. Just like the Wards, the McDermotts have played a very big part in the success of the Glenfin club.

And what a club it is, which probably goes some way to explain the success they have achieved in recent times, especially the ladies.

“The win meant a lot to a lot of people. Yes, we have a very good club, with a lot of people doing a lot of work, and the win meant a lot to them.

“We have a good field, a good Centre and that doesn’t happen without work being put in.”

As for the Glenfin ladies team, Gerard says: “They are a different breed. Glenfin will not see the likes of them again. The effort they put in is second to none. They have set the standard in the club,” says Gerard.

PREPARATION

In looking back on Sunday’s final, Gerard agreed, on reflection, that it was easier than they expected. However, he was quick to point out that the preparation work done by the management had been a big factor.

“They had four or five things which they worked on. We didn’t want Peter Boyle’s kickouts going 60/70 yards and opening up our defence; we knew that Shane McGrath was a huge danger at full-forward, and Nathan Boyle. We knew that they liked to score goals and we felt if we could keep out the goals that this would put them under pressure. Also, we noticed that they hadn’t been behind in games.”

He was quick to heap praise on the defence and part played by their All-Star, Frank McGlynn. “Our defence has been good for a few months. And when we got Frank (McGlynn) back from the county, he gave us direction. Frank is a phenomenal club man, always up at training and helping out at underage.

“He is a real General. I’ve heard some people say he doesn’t play as well for Glenfin as he does for Donegal, but they don’t really know the work that he does. He mightn’t go on the runs that he does for Donegal, but when we were in trouble in Ardara against St. Naul’s, it was Frank who drove us on. He was phenomenal that day.”

McGlynn was carrying a niggling hamstring injury for much of the match, but there was no way manager, Liam Breen, was going to take him off. Speaking to Liam Ward also on Tuesday, he pointed to the Super Eights group game against Tyrone in MacCumhaill Park and the fact that the Donegal defence fell apart once McGlynn was replaced.

It wasn’t a bad day at the office for Gerard Ward either. Hitting 0-8 in a county final is the stuff of dreams.

“Whenever the first one or two go over, you can gain confidence. I had one to equalise against St. Naul’s (in the semi-final) and it dropped short. Only for Andrew (Walsh) nailing a ‘45’ and Paddy O’Connor hitting the late winner, it could have been a different story. Some days they don’t (go according to plan). Ballyshannon missed a couple which was a factor,” says Ward.

The next step is in Ulster and a meeting with the winners of Derry or Fermanagh on November 4th. It will be a home game if it’s against the Derry champions but away if it’s against the Fermanagh representatives.