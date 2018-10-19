THE SPORTING DIARY - Glenfin's perfect final performance

MacCumhaill Park was a sea of red on Sunday as Glenfin produced the perfect final performance to lift the Intermediate title. Many will say that Aodh Ruadh didn’t show up, but a big part of the reason was the Glenfin performance.

They are on a magnificent run with just one defeat in 14 games and they were just better prepared for the battle on the day.

Apart from the majestic freetaking of Gerard Ward, they had the services of Frank McGlynn. Wasn’t it fitting that the two-time All-Star picked up a county medal, and he put in a real shift, despite carrying an injury. Even though he is by far and away the best player ever to represent the club, there is a modesty about him that is truly remarkable.

If you were to pick a player as a role model for our youth, then you wouldn’t pass McGlynn, who just mixes into the crowd when the game is over.

Gerard Ward played a captain’s part and handled himself very well when giving his victory speech, but then you would expect nothing less from the Ward family. My greatest memory of Gerard was as a county minor in 2006 when he became a real leader in extra-time in a minor championship game in Clones against Offaly. I think it was an All-Ireland quarter-final. He might not have been the fastest, but he treated the ball with respect when he was in possession. His eight points on Sunday was a fantastic return. He was vying with Frank McGlynn for man of the match, but I think his contribution was the difference on the day.

Even though they are a relatively young club, they have made great advances, and the present team have quite a number of good young players, which augurs well for the future.

Before leaving Glenfin, congratulations to their Ladies team on reaching the Ulster final. I was privileged to be in Pairc Taobhoige on Saturday and was thankful for the shelter in the ‘Stand’ as they clawed their way to extra-time and eventual victory over Bredagh.

This team just wouldn’t accept defeat. There was relief when they forced extra-time as they were a point down for much of the second half. The finish to the match in ordinary time was truly remarkable with Yvonne Bonner scoring a goal, only for it to be mysteriously disallowed. Then the Bredagh ‘keeper was penalised for delaying the kick. Many of the Glenfin faithful felt that the ball should have been thrown up, but the referee awarded a free in which gave them the equaliser and extra-time. But it seems the referee was correct. Because it was a free (and not a kick-out) the delay meant that the free was reversed.

The highlight of the day came with the last kick of the game in extra-time when Yvonne Bonner found herself on the sideline, just inside the 13m line, and swung over a point with her left boot - a point Patrick McBrearty would have been proud of.

There was plenty of banter in the ‘Stand’ and after one over robust tackle (an isolated incident in the game) a Glenfin and Bredagh player ended up on the ground.

I turned to Francie Marley, who was beside me, and suggested that he might have been involved in a tackle like that back in the day.

But he was really quick with the reply: “Naw, both of those players got up!”

McCallig makes the call

It may have happened before, but Sunday was the first time I saw a referee actually do something for the first time, which I feel was a great call. And that is in relation to the advantage rule.

Anthony McCallig, a relatively new referee from Naomh Ultan, was in charge of the Intermediate Reserve game between Aodh Ruadh and Cloughaneely.

An Aodh Ruadh player was fouled on his own 13m line and the referee gave him the advantage. He advanced some 30 metres with an opponent continuing to foul him.

Normally when a referee blows in this situation, he sends the player back to the 13m line to take the free. But McCallig gave the free for the second foul, and it was much more advantageous to the offended player.

Imagine if this were to happen 45m from goal and the player is fouled again close to the 20m line. The advantage would be even greater with a score for the taking.

Fair play to the referee and hopefully others will follow the lead.