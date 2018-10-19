A close encounter expected in Donegal Senior Reserve decider on Sunday

Hunger is a sure sauce!

And the St Eunan's Senior B team certainly won't lack that ingreident as the collide with old rivals Naomh Conail in the B curtain raiser in Sean MacCumhaill Park on Sunday (2.00 p.m.)

For the Letterkenny lads managed to lose a clear seven points lead in that match to their arch rivals in blue in last year's decider.

Ironically there is only a handful of that team lining out on Sunday as team captain Michael Martin recalled one that definitely got away.

“You don't like losing any finals and especially the way it went.

“We were seven points up at one stage in the second half and then we managed to lose by a goal.

“It is definitely one that got away.

“It was a young team, but we definitely thought we should have won”.

He added: “They have beaten us now on the last two occasions we played, so we are under no illusions as to the task ahead of us.

“But the two best teams are definitely meeting in the final”.

And when you look at the considerable strength in depth in both, it is easy to see why.

Eunan's only have four of last year's team on board, but have a powerful influx of young underage stars.

Martin and former county senior panelist Cillian Morrison spearhead their attack.

Oisin Carr, Jordan O'Dowd, Sean McGettigan, and Darragh Toal are all major players for the black and amber.

Interestingly, they also have a major super sub who will be very keen to get on, it he does not start - Big John Haran, the “John Wayne” of Letterkenny.

Niall Hannigan, Ciaran Sharkey and Anthony Gallagher are also major figures.

“Cillian Morrison is a key player for us and we will be hoping he can drive us on and Oisin Carr is also a big figure for us”.

Eunan's are a very fit and pacy team pitted against a Glenties side that “is very solid at the back”.

“They don't make too many mistakes and are very good on the counter attack.

“Players like Leon Thompson can really hurt you.

“They are a very well drilled team and every man knows what his role is.

“And they have a very strong bench”.

He added: “We have an almost completely new team so there should not be too much of a hangover from last year, but those of us who were there won't forget it."

When asked if Eunan's can win he is emphatic.

“Of course we can, but Glenties will fancy themselves too and there won't be much in it”.

Meanwhile Naomh Conaill B manager Seamus O'Malley has been involved with Glenties since 1984.

The Ros Muc, county Galway native's son John O'Malley has been a key figure for the seniors and nearly always comes on to considerable effect and a very accurate and experienced option from the bench.

John was just 17 when he won the first of his two county medals in 2010 and won another in 2015.

This is John senior's third year with the Reserves and describes his team as a “good mix of youth and experience”.

And with players of the calibre of Johnny Bonner, Leon Thompson, Charles McGuinness, Paul McGuinness, Jamie Cranley and Cathal Ellis, they have a very strong base, with loads of good options on the bench.

The vastly experienced Thompson and the two McGuinness' could be major threats to Eunan's.

“There is a good mix with players who have senior county medals and the young lads who are the 'greyhounds, they do the running',” he quipped.

“Charles McGuinness is a good leader along with our captain Stephen Molloy.

“St Eunan's beat us twice in the League and we won in the championship by a point so it will be very close.

“They were seven points up on us in last year's final, but we didn't panic and our key players kept chipping away, kept playing our own game and it worked out in the end.

“Eunan's will want to avenge that and it will be big motivation for them.”.

A hard one to call, but maybe the greater hunger of Eunan's might just prevail.