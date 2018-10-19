Gaoth Dobhair boss Mervyn O'Donnell hoping to use momentum to take Donegal title

Gaoth Dobhair have already claimed a first league title in twelve years but it is all about the championship all around the proud parish this week.

After 12 barren championship harvests Gaoth Dobhair are back on the trail of another Donegal Senior Championship crown.

But they are also chasing a new Donegal record on Sunday when they face Naomh Conaill.

The Gaeltacht club with 14 county titles, currently share the top with St. Eunan’s, Letterkenny. A victory on Sunday against Naomh Conaill will take them to 15 and a new Donegal record.

"The championship is always a priority, winning the league was a bonus,” insists the Gaoth Dobhair manager, Mervyn O’Donnell.

“The championship and winning the championship was the main objective since I took on the job,” added the Gaoth Dobhair boss, who is in his second season wearing the manager’s bib.

“The league was great because with the county men away with the county it gave us a great opportunity to use the squad. We played 29 players in the league.

“The panel was the key to winning the league because the county players only came back for the last few games. The league title is down to those guys.”

Mervyn O’Donnell took on the onerous task of moulding a seriously talented group of players into a winning combination at the beginning of last year.

“When I took over confidence was very low in the squad which was something that amazed me given the quality and talent in the squad.

“They hadn’t qualified for the quarter-final of the championship in a number of years. They were beaten by Glenties the year before in a group game up in Glenties by 14 points. Everything was at a low ebb in the squad after that game.

“I remember saying to Eamon McGee a number of times when I took over there is no swagger at all in this team.

“I used to say to him they should be like Dublin with all the county men in the team.”

The new boss slowly restored confidence and by the time championship 2017 came around, they had begun to turn heads.

They qualified for the county quarter-finals for the first time in a Number of years when they emerged from a very competitive group involving Glenswilly, Kilcar and Ardara.

“For me getting out of the group last year when we beat Glenswilly down in Magheragallon, in the last game in the group to qualify for the quarter-final, was the day we turned the corner.

“We ran Kilcar to three or four points up in Kilcar. We then beat Ardara and Glenswilly in Magheragallon which were big results for us.

“In the quarter-final we overcame St Eunan’s which was a brilliant result and really gave the players the belief they were lacking.”

Naomh Conaill came from six points down at half-time to win by one point in last year’s semi-final to put a halt to Mervyn O’Donnell and Gaoth Dobhair’s gallop.

That defeat still rankles with the Gaoth Dobhair boss and he does not hide behind the door when it comes to laying blame for that defeat.

"I think it was naivety on my own part and even on the players. We just lacked the experience of championship football at the latter stages against the better and more experienced team.”

And the Gaoth Dobhair boss admits it is Naomh Conaill’s experience and especially county final day experience that is a slight concern heading into Sunday’s final.

“With so many U-21s it (inexperience) could be our downfall again this year. The fact that Naomh Conaill have been there so many times means they will see the game better than us.”

For the second year in-a-row Gaoth Dobhair this season emerged from a group of death to qualify for the quarter-final.

They had a one point win over St Eunan’s in round one in O’Donnell Park. They recorded a double scores win over Naomh Conaill in Magheragallon and they rounded off the group with another double scores win away to Dungloe.

“St Eunan’s, in O’Donnell Park, was a big test and once we got over that game confidence got high again and that is what kicked off the year for us.”

However, the Gaoth Dobhair boss is playing down the double scores win over Naomh Conaill.

“We played fairly well in that game and we were more clinical up front than they were on the attack.

“But we cannot read too much into that game. They kicked 15 wides and they were short Brick Molloy and Ethan O’Donnell, who were two major players for them against Glenswilly.

“We had a full team, so for that reason we are probably going to have to ignore that game.”

Gaoth Dobhair hit 8-13 in their 16 point win over Bundoran in the quarter-final and 3-14 in their 13 point semi-final win over Sean MacCumhaill’s to set up Sunday’s final.

“The Bundoran game was like the Barcellona situation and who is going to score the most and that is how it was and that is how you rack up big scores. And it was a similar story against MacCumhaill’s.

“We conceded goals too. Three against Bundoran and one against MacCumhaill’s which is worrying.

“It is certainly something we cannot allow in the county final against a side like Naomh Conaill with a lot of quality forwards.

“They have four or five good shooters that will punish. I watched the Naomh Conaill, Dungloe game and Ciaran Thompson was popping balls over from 50 yards.

“You just can’t mark that. The Brick is scoring goals at his ease and they have Brendan McDyer, who is playing well. We have a lot of guys to pick Up,” says the Gaoth Dobhair boss.