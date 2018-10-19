We can win if we play to our potential - Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan

Martin Regan is a soft spoken but very deep thinking man and always looks beyond the usual bland cliches in his take on Sunday's mouthwatering showdown between his own Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair.

It is a balmy evening in the Waterfront Hotel as he thoughtfully assesses his team's chances against the current county SFL champions.

When told that Gaoth Dobhair are making Naomh Conaill, who have a number of players with three county medals, hot favourites, he chuckles:

“They would”.

“No Gaoth Dobhair are deservedly favourites and we played them three or four weeks ago and they beat us by double scores, but we were missing a few players that day, kicked 15 wides, so we hope we can close the gap and we will know whether it is enough on Sunday”,

But, crucially, Glenties were minus goalscoring machine Dermot “Brick” Molloy, Brendan McDyer went off injured and they were also minus Ethan O'Donnell.

Of the two teams Glenties have had by far the toughest run in having beaten St Eunan's, Kilcar and Glenswilly en route to Sunday's showdown.

Unlike Gaoth Dobhair's facile win over Sean MacCumhaill's, Glenswilly pushed Glenties all the way.

“You were never going to get anything easy off Glenswilly.

“They were the form team in championship football this past five or six years and they have won three titles since 2011.

“We knew it would be tough and we’re just delighted to get through”.

When told that Glenties might have a psychological advantage over Gaoth Dobhair, when it counts, after coming back from a six points deficit before beating the Gaeltacht men in last year's county semi-final, he demurs:

“I don’t know whether that means we have a psychological advantage.

“Last year was the first time we played them in the championship; if you base it on that we would have an advantage, but if you base it on this year's game, which Gaoth Dobhair won by six points, look it is all on the day.

“Win or lose we had another game against St Eunan's and we could have won that game in Magheragallon and still were not qualified.

“From Gaoth Dobhair's point of view, it was a big game, from ours we had another game no matter what the week after”.

And they were minus the talismanic Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy the man with the ‘goalden touch’.

“He got a vital goal against St Eunan's and another one the last day against Glenswilly. ‘Brick’ is a brilliant finisher, that's his forte, whether its kicking points or goals.

“If you give him half a chance he will take it and hopefully we can get him a few more chances like that on Sunday”.

But better news for Regan and Glenties is that Molloy's niggling ankle injury has cleared up.

“He was carrying it for a few weeks but he is over that now since the Eunan's game, has picked up his fitness and is 100 per cent”.

Another big plus for Glenties is the return of Brendan McDyer who missed the Eunan's game through injury.

“Brendan was back three or four days before the Kilcar game, so we did not know whether to chance him for the full game, but he came on and made a huge difference kicking two points that day and I thought he was brilliant against Glenswilly.

HUGE PLAYER

“He has been playing senior football since 2004, he has great pace, looks after himself very well, his preparation, hydration and sleep and is very meticulous in that regard. He is a huge player for us”.

But Glenties have quite a number of other “huge players” with three county titles in their back pockets.

Leo McLoone, Marty Boyle, Eoin Waide, Anthony Thompson and Aaron Thompson are multi decorated and vastly experienced players.

“That does count for a lot as well and it is a huge help that we have a pretty strong reserve team as well.

“Especially when some of the lads were away with the county and other lads on holiday.

“So we always had 20-25 quality senior players at training every night and that can only help you.

“Even with boys back at college these nights we still have upwards on 30 at training.”

When asked if his biggest headache was in picking his first 15, he was quite emphatic:

“No I don't see it as a huge headache.

“Games are not won on starting 15s, they are won in the last 15-20 minutes.

“And that's where it is important to have players coming on and no matter what 15 we start with we know we are going to have good players coming in and we know we are going to finish with as strong a 15 if not stronger than we started with.

“If you look at the players we brought on the last day, Eoghan McGettigan would start most days for us, he got a great point.

“John O'Malley came in the last day along with Aaron Thompson, who was probably our best player against St Eunan's.

“We have great options if we pick up a black card, we know we have the replacements so we are not too worried”.

So where will the biggest threat come from Gaoth Dobhair?

“They have loads of threats and pace, with the likes of Cian Mulligan, Kieran Gillespie, Naoise O'Baoill, Michael Carroll and Niall Friel to name but a few but they have loads of pace throughout the team.

“So if you leave gaps they will exploit that and they have men who can kick scores as well.

“Odhran MacNiallais is probably the best point scorer in the county and inside you have Kevin Cassidy who is playing the football of his career and Eamon McGee is playing absolutely fabulously as well.

“Eamon Collum was brilliant and their defence is very tight too led by Neil McGee, probably the best full-back in Ireland.

“They have endless talent”.

Glenties were in last year's county final but just came up short against neighbours Kilcar, so will that be a motivating factor?

“Yes I think it does add to the hunger.

“We saw it with Kilcar this year, when you do win a championship it is hard to have that same hunger, that same drive.

“We were disappointed and you have loads or reasons to drive you on and that is one to push us on.

“But you could say the same thing from Gaoth Dobhair's point of view.

“They have not won a championship since 2006 so it is on both sides.”

So can Naomh Conaill win?

“Of course we can beat them, we would not be going into a match in any other frame of mind.

“But at the same time if we don't play to our potential, Gaoth Dobhair will exploit any weaknesses in our side.

“We will need to be at ourselves.”