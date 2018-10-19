DONEGAL CO. FINAL PREVIEW: Gaoth Dobhair have to put best foot forward to succeed

There is no doubt that the two best teams have reached the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Championship final and while Gaoth Dobhair go into the game as slight favourites, they will face their toughest test since their opening game back at the beginning of September.

Naomh Conaill have quietly worked their way to the final while Gaoth Dobhair's scoring exploits in the quarter and semi-final have put them in the spotlight, and rightly so. Any team that amasses 11-26 in two games is bound to attract attention.

But it will be a different story on Sunday next. Gaoth Dobhair will be preparing for a much more difficult battle and anyone who is expecting a shoot-out will be disappointed. There is just too much at stake.

Naomh Conaill carry a lot of heartache into the final after losing out last year, but they (along with St. Eunan's and Glenswilly) have been the most consistent team in the county over the past 10 to 14 seasons.

Gaoth Dobhair's hunger is sure to match that heartache as this is their first county final since 2006 - a long time for a club with such great tradition.

It is the seventh final for Naomh Conaill since they made the breakthrough in 2005 and they have won three and lost three of the six finals in that period.

When the draw was made for the group stages of the championship, it was clear that the biggest obstacle facing both Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair was the fact that they were paired with St. Eunan's in the Group of Death. That both managed to overcome the Letterkenny club is significant with Gaoth Dobhair having a point to spare in the opening round in O'Donnell Park, while Naomh Conaill had a goal to spare in the final crunch match of the group at home in Davy Brennan Memorial Park.

Any analysis of what the outcome will be on Sunday next is predicated by those results, both completed with a clinical professionalism that makes this year's final so fascinating.

Forget about the big scores that were recorded by Gaoth Dobhair against Bundoran and MacCumhaill's or Naomh Conaill's 4-16 in their opening game against Dungloe - this will be a real battle.

The sides have met already in the championship with Gaoth Dobhair proving worthy winners 0-12 to 0-6 on a difficult day for football in Magheragallon with the home side hitting a purple patch in the third quarter.

Naomh Conaill had a lot of wides and many would say their main focus was on getting ready for the crunch game against St. Eunan's the following week.

The other major factor from that game was that Dermot Molloy was out injured. Indeed, Molloy missed the opening two games but such is his importance to this Naomh Conaill side, that he has been the difference in two of the three games he has played, notching 1-3 and 1-2 against St. Eunan's and Glenswilly respectively.

The scoring power of both sides had been impressive with 15 contributors from both sides. The 8-13 that Gaoth Dobhair hit against Bundoran skews the balance a little, but overall there is very little between them.

Gaoth Dobhair captain Niall Friel has hit 1-6 from half-back, matched by Anthony Thompson of Naomh Conaill with 1-5 and Kevin McGettigan with 1-4. Indeed, the Naomh Conaill defenders have contributed 2-13 of their 7.51 total, impressive statistics.

Eamon McGee has been extending his career in the front line but will he be deployed as a sweeper for Sunday? His experience might be needed to put a shield up in front of the Gaoth Dobhair goals.

In many ways, Naomh Conaill have had the greater examination in the lead up to the final. Getting over the line against Kilcar, albeit a weakened Kilcar side, was no mean feat, while they were able to close out the game also against Glenswilly when the heat was on in the semi-final.

How much will that stand to them when the going gets tough on Sunday?

What Gaoth Dobhair having going for them is a winning mentality. The big influx of their really successful U-21 teams of the last few years (Donegal and Ulster titles) means they have a great mix of youth and experience. Many felt they would go all the way last year, but lost out at the semi-final stage to Naomh Conaill. Remember that!

They are a year old now and, from what we have seen, a year wiser. Will that be enough against a street wise Naomh Conaill.

Like most tight games, it will all come down to who can perform on the big stage, on the big day. Last year we had one of the worst every county finals, ending in a 0-7 to 0-4 win for Kilcar of Naomh Conaill (with just a point each scored in the second half). I don't expect a repeat on Sunday but it will be a very tight affair.

If Gaoth Dobhair can bring their 'A' game then I feel they have the better balance and more match winners. For Naomh Conaill much will depend on the health of Dermot 'Brick' Molloy. If he is fully fit after the two week break, then he could make the difference.

All things being equal, I'm going for a two point win for Gaoth Dobhair.