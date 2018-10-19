MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair: Who will win?

Naomh Conail or Gaoth Dobhair? That is the question. Who will get their hands on the Dr. Maguire and represent Donegal in the Ulster club championship.

Gaoth Dobhair are strong favourites with most of the bookies. They have the strongest team on paper, but then the game will not be played on paper and are the bookies the best measurement in any sport of who is going to come out on top?

Gaoth Dobhair seem to have a nice blend of both youth and experience, and have been dominant throughout the year in both the group stages of the championship plus they had an outstanding league campaign.

They have been very productive in front of goals and don’t tend to set out in any game with a very defensive game plan. They play at pace and while they have plenty behind the ball when they lose possession their emphasis is definitely on attack. They use a big man on the edge of the square in Kevin Cassidy and while he is not the fulcrum of the attack, he is a useful outlet when teams try and close them down with numbers.

They move the ball quickly, not allowing the opposition to get too many men behind the ball and with the likes of Cian Mulligan, Michael Carroll and Odhran MacNaillais in attack they have plenty of options. Given they will have both Eamon and Neil McGee along with Kieran Gillespie to keep things tight at the back, Gaoth Dobhair have a formidable array of talent throughout the field.

Naomh Conail are not short of quality players in their squad as well. They will depend on the Thompsons, Ciaran and Anthony, along with Leo McLoone to be at their best. They will hope the good form shown by Eoin Waide, Ethan O'Donnell and Kieran Gallagher so far this year will continue, and they will hope that Dermot Molloy and Marty Boyle will use all their experience to get under the skins of the Gaoth Dobhair men and spearpoint a unexpected victory.

While much will be made of all the exceptional players on both sides, this will come down to who wants it the most. Both sides are well prepared in terms of fitness and conditioning; they will both have a game plan that they would like to implement but that can go out the window after the first minute. But it usually comes down to has the know-how, the discipline and the commitment to get it done.

POOR PERFORMANCE

Naomh Conaill will have the disappointment of a poor performance in last year's final in the back of their minds and they will want to put that to bed. They will want to give a good performance and because Gaoth Dobhair are clear favourites, much of the pressure and expectation that can put a team off their game are firmly on the shoulders of the 2006 champions.

The more experienced players in the Gaoth Dobhair squad will have to use all their know-how to make sure that the younger lads do not get carried away but at the same time keeping them in a positive space. They don’t want to quash that confidence that they play with but at the same time they need to respect the opposition and regardless of the results already in this year's championship or in the league, that will count for nothing when the ball is thrown in around four o'clock next Sunday evening.

Naomh Conail will have to put the performance in last year's final to the back of their minds and approach the game with a more positive game plan. If they want to win they have to be able to put at least 1-12 or more on the scoreboard. They need to go at the league winners from the start and not invite Gaoth Dobhair onto them.

If Noamh Conail find themselves behind and have to go at Gaoth Dobhair, they will be picked off with the pace and energy that Gaoth Dobhair have in abundance. On the other hand if Naomh Conail can get their noses in front and frustrate Gaoth Dobhair into trying to do things at a hundred miles a hour, rush them into making silly decisions then anything can happen.

Hopefully it will be a good game. I don’t expect all-out attack from either side but if the game is let flow and there isn’t too much start and stop, it has all the ingredients of being a good one.

Naomh Conaill can take some encouragement from the performance of Glenfin in the Intermediate final, who were clear underdogs going into their game with Aodh Ruadh of Ballyshannon last Sunday.

Gaoth Dobhair can also take heed if they are not in the right place in terms of attitude and game preparation they will be made pay. Nothing can be taken for granted regardless of how good your squad may be on paper.