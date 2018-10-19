Jason Quigley retains his Northern American title after battle in California

Donegal middleweight boxer and World title hopeful Jason Quigley retained his North American Boxing Federation title overnight with a bruising 10 round win over Mexican Freddy Hernandez in a ten round contest in the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

The Twin Towns man made a great start, winning the first four rounds easily, but then sustained a cut over his left eye and this gave encouragement to the Mexican.

Hernandez then sustained an even bigger cut in the next round due to a clash of heads, but it only spurred him on more and he went on to have a couple of very close rounds.

But Quigley never looked in any real danger, and the judges had no doubt that he was the clear winner in his 15th professional. The judges scored the fight 98-92, 98-92, 99-91.

“I felt great. I knew coming into this fight that it was a big test for me,” said Quigley, who said that Hernandez was a very tough opponent, having had world title fights.

This was 15th pro fight and I learned a lot from it and that’s what it’s all about,” said Quigley afterwards.