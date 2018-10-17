Magnificent comeback secures Loch an Iuir win for St. Eunan's over Castleblayney

Thirteen points down at half-time, St. Eunan's, Letterkenny staged a remarkable recovery to defeat Our Lady's, Castleblayney in Garvaghey today in the Loch an Iuir competition.

St Eunan’s College 5-07 (22)

Our Lady’s Castleblayney 3-12 (21)

Our Lady's were 2-1 up after just four minutes and led by 3-3 to 0-1 after 12 minutes. By half-time it seemed as if the result was secured as the Monaghan college led by 3-7 to 0-3.

But St. Eunan's brought in Christopher Diver, Leon Boyce and Gareth Gallagher at half-time and Diver, in particular, made a huge difference. He hit three goals to leave the margin just five points with less than five minutes played.

This gave the St. Eunan's boys great belief and they really went all out. By the 47th minute they were in front, 5-6 to 3-8 after dominating the third quarter.

Max Roarty made it a two point game in the 55th minute with St. Eunan's ahead and it was a backs to the wall for the final minutes as they withstood a Castleblayney onslaught but they only conceded one point to end up winners by the minimum.

Now St. Eunan's play St. Mary's CBS, Belfast on Monday next with a point needed to guarantee qualification for the knockout stages.

Scorers: Brendan O’Hagan 0-2 (1f), Josh Patton 0-1, Christopher Diver 4-0, Leon Boyce 0-1, Lorcan Harvey 0-1, Mandy Kelly 1-0, Mark Bonner 0-1, Max Roarty 0-1.

Top performers for the Letterkenny Nursery were John Quinn in goals; full-back Jamie McCayley; corner-back Gareth Gallagher; Mark Bonner, Donal Gallagher, Sean Gallagher and Christopher Diver.