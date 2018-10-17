Stephen Rochford will freshen up the Donegal management says Brian McEniff

All-Ireland winning manager, Brian McEniff, has hailed the appointment of Stephen Rochford to Donegal's backroom team as a very good appointment.

Rochford, who stepped down from the Mayo post after his side failed to reach the Super 8s this year, is set to take over from Karl Lacey, who has stepped down from the Donegal set up due to family commitments.

It is a very high profile appointment as Rochford, as manager of Mayo, having just failed to get Mayo over the line to an All-Ireland title.

Last year was a disappointing year for Mayo as they failed to qualify for the Super 8s and Rochford stepped down almost immediately.

His playing and managerial pedigree is pretty impressive. He won an All-Ireland Club medal with Crossmolina; has represented Mayo at all grades and then went on to manager Corofin to an All-Ireland Club title before taking over in Mayo in 2015, leading them to two All-Ireland finals, missing out by one point on each occasion.

Brian McEniff has welcomed the appointment, although he said he "is sad to see Karl Lacey go" and hopes that he will return some time in the future.

"Declan Bonner has done well to attract Stephen Rochford; it's not easy to get a man of that stature, someone who has taken a team to two All-Ireland finals.

"I gather he is a great coach and it will be a fresh voice. Declan has been involved with many of these lads since they were U-16.

"We have big challenges ahead, playing in Division Two of the League and we have a tough draw in Ulster, going to Enniskillen first and then we will probably have Tyrone," said McEniff.

"Rochford will bring a fresh, strong voice. I would feel he is not coming to Donegal to be a go-for. Mayo football is very competitive and he will bring something fresh.

"Fair play to Donegal. It was a big step to get a man of that standing," says McEniff.

OTHER CHANGES

It is learned also that coach John McElholm has left the Donegal backroom team along with Anthony McGrath, while Aaron Kyles is set to join. Kyles was involved with Sligo in 2018 as a strength and conditioning role.