BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Glenfin are worthy Donegal Intermediate champions

Glenfin are county Intermediate champions and deservedly so after their win over Ballyshannon in the final on Sunday.

It was seen as a surprise by some but there was no doubt about it on the day. Glenfin were the better side and seemed to want it more.

Ballyshannon will be disappointed because they never seemed to get going. They shot six wides in the second half, four of them were from good scorable positions.

But from time time Glenfin got the goal they never looked like losing it. In the end it came down to the quality ball the inside Glenfin front men got compared with the poor quality ball the Ballyshannon men were getting.

It was like chalk and cheese and was the big difference.

Frank McGlynn was brilliant for Glenfin. He was like the conductor of the orchestra and I watched him closely; he did not put one ball astray.

He is a great leader and a magnificent footballer and a great clubman. I heard him on Highland Radio afterwards and you could hear what it meant to him and the club. He hadn’t won a championship with the club up to Sunday.

Gerard Ward had a great game, too, for Glenfin. He scored eight points and was very effective in his role in the full-forward line.

And it was his accuracy in front of the posts that was the difference at the finish.

I was in Ballyshannon during the week and the general feeling among those I spoke with was that they would win. That may not be among the players and the management but it was the general feeling among the supporters and it is amazing how that can seep through.

But that should not take away from Glenfin; they were the better team on the day and are deserving champions.

It was a great result for Glenfin because they are a great club. Their ladies are the Donegal champions and are now looking forward to an Ulster final. The club’s third team were in the Senior C Championship final and their U-13s won a county championship on Friday night.

Obviously there are a lot of good people doing a lot of good work at the club.

There was a measure of compensation for Ballyshannon. They won the Intermediate B Championship final in the first game on Sunday in Ballybofey.

Before we leave Ballybofey, MacCumhaill Park was in good shape on Sunday. A big well done to County PRO Ed Byrne, who produced a fine programme f and finally, thanks to Noreen Doherty and Mary Collum, for the cup of tea and sandwiches at half-time.

The only thing I was disappointed with was the attendance. I thought it was a poor crowd for such a fine day.

Congratulations to Red Hugh’s who won the Junior A final in O’Donnell Park on Saturday. I didn’t make it to the game but by all accounts Red Hugh’s put on an exhibition against Urris.

I was disappointed for Urris on suffering such a heavy defeat because I always have good time for the Urris club and men like John Friel who are working at the coalface at the club for years. Urris are a fine club and I have no doubt they will bounce back.

It was disappointing, too, to see Burt bow out of the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship, though I hear they were up against a very good Castleblayney outfit.

Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill go head to head next Sunday in the county senior final. I’m looking forward to it and a good open game of football though I suspect it may not be that open.

Naomh Conaill will probably go fairly defensive given the talent in the Gaoth Dobhair forward line.

Overall Gaoth Dobhair will be favourites and I fancy them but I’m also aware you write off Naomh Conaill at your peril.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.