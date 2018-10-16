Donegal County senior final and Underdogs big game against The Dubs live on TG4 this weekend

The Donegal Co. final between Gaoth Dobhair and Naomh Conaill will be broadcast live this Sunday on TG4. The coverage from MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey will begin at 3.30 p.m.

It will be followed by deferred coverage of the Clare Senior Hurling final between Ballyea and Cratloe in Cusack Park, Ennis.

TG4 will also screen live the meeting of the Underdogs with four time All-Ireland Champions Dublin. In this ultimate challenge game, the Underdogs of Gaelic football will be taking on the Top Dogs.

GAA Beo will provide live coverage for the series finale from Parnell Park in Dublin next Friday, 19th October. The broadcast will start at 7:20pm, with match throw-in at 7:45pm.

The Underdogs team is managed by former Galway Captain Ray Silke, former Cork Ladies Footballer Valerie Mulcahy and former Kerry footballer Paul Galvin and has a strong Donegal connection.

Callum Gallagher (son of All-Ireland winning full-back, Matt Gallagher) as well as Daragh Murrin, Naomh Ultan and Blake Forkin, St. Eunan', are part of the Underdogs panel.

The Underdogs is a unique group of players, from different GAA clubs all across the country and these footballers have never played at senior intercounty championship level before.

Over the last few weeks we have seen the players’ trials and training and listened to them tell their own stories on the Underdogs series on TG4. Now, after months of preparation and intense training they are ready to take on the Dubs.

The original Underdogs series began on TG4 in 2003 and launched the careers of a number of All-Ireland champions, not least Kerry powerhouse Kieran Donaghy and Cork’s Pearse O’Neill.

Dublin Manager Jim Gavin said, “I think the concept of Underdogs is a great one and we're looking forward to playing this unique game under lights in Parnell Park, against this team of aspiring inter-county footballers”.

TG4’s Head of Sport Rónán Ó Coisdealbha said: “TG4 are very proud of our association with the Underdogs series which featured on our station for the first time in 2003. We would like to thank all the Underdogs players and management, Dublin GAA and the GAA in Croke Park for all their support. This is a unique opportunity for the selected Underdogs players and hopefully we will see some footballers who might get the opportunity to play for their county in the near future. We are delighted to be involved in this unique experience and look forward to seeing how the Underdogs progress in the coming weeks and in the Final against Dublin.”

The Underdogs panel are as follows:

Adam Wilson (Scoil Uí Chonaill, Co. Dublin),

Anthony Durney (Moorefield GAA, Co. Kildare)

Blake Forkan (St. Eunan’s, Co. Donegal originally from Killtimagh, Co. Mayo)

Calum Gallagher (Naomh Bríd, Co. Donegal)

Ciarán Mac Fhearghusa (Na Gaeil Óga, Co. Dublin)

Colm Flynn (Ballymahon GAA, Co. Longford)

Conor McKenna (Éire Óg Doire Achaidh, Co. Antrim)

Cormac Doohan (Ballaghaderreen GAA, Co. Roscommon)

Daragh Murrin (Duninkeely, Co. Donegal)

Darragh O’Shea (Ballydonoghue GAA, Co. Kerry)

DJ Murphy (Gneeveguilla GAA, Co. Kerry)

Eamon O’Donoghue (Padraig Pearses, Co. Roscommon)

Enda Fleming (Corofin, Co. Galway)

Fintan Ó Cuanaigh (St. James, Co. Galway)

Gary O’Daly (St. Mary’s, Co. Leitrim)

Graham Heavey (Ballyboden St. Enda’s, Co. Dublin)

Michael Molloy (John Mitchel’s Liverpool originally from Co.Donegal)

Micheál McCarville (Scotstown GAA, Co. Monaghan)

Niall Canning (Drumcliff Rosses Point, Co. Sligo)

Nigel Rabbitt (Northern Gaels, Co. Longford)

Richie Greene (Athlone GAA, Co. Westmeath)

Ronan O’Neill (Derrytresk GFC, Co. Tyrone)

Ruairi Cunningham (Clonmore Robert Emmets, Co. Armagh)

Ryan Treanor (Thomas Clarke’s, Co. Tyrone)

Sam McCurdy (O’Dwyers GAA, Co. Dublin)

Seán Brady (St. Treas Ballymaguigan, Co. Derry)

Stephen Harford (Round Towers, Co. Dublin)

Steven Scallan (O’Loughlin Gaels, Co. Kilkenny)

Trevor Murtagh (St. Barry’s, Co. Roscommon)

**The match will be broadcast live from Parnell Park on TG4 on Friday 19th October 2018. The broadcast will begin at 7:20pm with match throw-in at 7:45pm**